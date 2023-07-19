State of the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers: Will Justin Herbert, Brandon Staley find postseason success?

... stay healthy on defense? The defense finished 20th in yards allowed last year, but it really struggled against the run, ranking 28th. This is where I hope Kendricks can be a real asset. It's worth noting that the Chargers are 3-13 when they have allowed 25-plus points since 2021. They're 16-2 when allowing fewer than 25 points over that span. The good news is Joey Bosa should return healthy after setting career lows with 2.5 sacks and six quarterback hits in just five games last year. Bosa missed 12 games last season with a groin injury, and he's played in more than 12 games in just three of his seven NFL seasons. Khalil Mack led the Chargers with eight sacks and 12 quarterback hits last year. But the point of acquiring Mack from Chicago last year was to have him and Bosa on the field at the same time. It's like the Blink-182 reunion -- it doesn't really count until Mark and Tom start playing together (Travis, too). Also, I should mention the Chargers were seventh against the pass last year, despite being without big free-agent addition J.C. Jackson for 12 games.