State of the 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Will post-Tom Brady era begin with playoff run?

Quarterback: Baker Mayfield. That's right, Baker Mayfield is in line to be the starting quarterback for the Buccaneers. There hasn't been a downgrade at the headliner position like this since Rachelle Lefevre was replaced by Bryce Dallas Howard for the role of Victoria in the Twilight series. All right, that's not completely fair. I've always sort of liked Mayfield going back to his time at Oklahoma. And he did play pretty well in his five games with the Rams last season. It would take an absolute cynic to point out he played his best football of the season with Sean McVay as his head coach. I'm trying to turn over a new leaf and bring some positivity. I absolutely won't point that out. He does have some talent to work with in Tampa Bay. I'll keep an open mind.

Projected 2023 MVP: Mayfield. I mean, Mayfield could easily be replaced by former second-round pick Kyle Trask, who is also competing for the starting job. So, let's just say that this award will come down to the quarterback position. There are still good players on defense, but to get back to last year's level, the quarterback will need to play pretty well.

New face to know: Ryan Neal, safety. The Bucs might have a steal here after signing Neal to a one-year deal in free agency. Neal was able to step in for the injured Jamal Adams in Seattle last season and he played pretty well in 10 starts. This was one of those low-key signings that doesn't make the all the headlines but was still pretty good. He can thrive under head coach Todd Bowles this season, and a defense that was already pretty good should benefit. Especially Antoine Winfield Jr., who will be playing alongside him at safety.