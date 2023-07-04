State of the 2023 Houston Texans: DeMeco Ryans, C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. headline new era

... turn around the defense? I already mentioned that I loved the bold move for Will Anderson Jr. Instead of having to choose between a quarterback to build around and a pass rusher to lead the defense, Nick Caserio just took both. Kind of like going to Whataburger and ordering the fries and the onion rings. I mean, the better move would have been In-N-Out, but I digress. Anderson has the billing of being one of the safer picks of the defensive class. The Terminator will give the Texans a presence on the defensive line they haven't had since J.J. Watt was in his prime. Anderson was an All-American and SEC Defensive Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons. He was the hipster pick for Heisman Trophy in 2021. He's not sweating his position change from OLB to DE, and neither should you. He is a legitimate superstar who will be counted on -- along with Jimmie Ward and Derek Stingley Jr. -- to help turn around a defense that ranked 30th last year.