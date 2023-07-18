State of the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders: Can Jimmy Garoppolo, Josh McDaniels lead playoff push?

Quarterback: Jimmy Garoppolo. I'm a huge fan of Derek Carr, and I don't believe the Raiders' problems in 2022 were his fault. But Josh McDaniels did inherit Carr when he became head coach last year, and I don't necessarily begrudge McDaniels the chance to switch to a QB he presumably knows well and is comfortable with, like how Will Ferrell always needs to have Luke Wilson in a lot of his movies (or, at least, the good ones). You might say that maybe McDaniels just want to kick it old school with Garoppolo -- although it's not like I'm breaking that news to you, like I'm some sort of anchorman. Fine, I'll stop. Garoppolo has had success with McDaniels (who, by the way, doubled down on the familiarity factor by also bringing in longtime Patriots QB Brian Hoyer): In two starts in New England in 2016, Jimmy G. completed 71.2 percent of his passes for 496 yards with a 4:0 TD-to-INT rate, a passer rating of 119 and a 2-0 record. I can cherry-pick some stats that show Garoppolo is more efficient than Derek, but I wouldn't discount the impact of McDaniels and Garoppolo having a past working relationship.

Projected 2023 MVP: Garoppolo. It has to be. One thing about Garoppolo is that he's a winner. He went 38-17 in his 55 starts with the 49ers. Even last season, he was really good, logging a 7-3 record with 16 touchdown passes and four picks. Another big plus: the four playoff wins on his ledger (Carr has none so far). But can Jimmy G. stay healthy? Garoppolo has missed 30 regular season games over the last five seasons, including the final five regular-season games of 2022 (he also missed all three playoff games) after suffering a foot injury. Then, because of a "clean-up" surgery performed on the same foot, he was required to sign a waiver before he could join the Raiders. McDaniels isn't worried, but I'm sure Raiders fans will rest easier once they've seen Garoppolo get through a whole season.

New face to know: Jakobi Meyers, receiver. Meyers, as you know, threw maybe the best pass of the season for the Raiders in 2022. I don't feel good about referencing that play again. ... Kidding! I can't stop watching it!

In all seriousness, Meyers has had 700-plus receiving yards in each of the last three seasons. He's another guy who has spent a lot of time working previously with McDaniels in New England. In fact, Meyers set his career highs of 83 receptions for 866 yards in 2021 when McDaniels was the Patriots' offensive coordinator. I will likely post or link to clips of that "highlight" again, but remember, this guy can play.