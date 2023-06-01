Around the NFL

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels says he has 'no anxiety' about Jimmy Garoppolo situation

Published: Jun 01, 2023 at 01:45 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

If the Las Vegas Raiders truly are concerned about the health of their new quarterback, head coach Josh McDaniels sure is displaying a decent poker face on the matter.

Despite the fact that Jimmy Garoppolo underwent foot surgery after signing with the Raiders -- and that his initial contract required reworking because of the QB's health -- McDaniels said he isn't sweating Garoppolo's setback.

"I have no anxiety," McDaniels told reporters on Thursday. "You guys might have anxiety. I don't have any anxiety.

"I'm not going to put a timeline or a day on anything, but like I said, I have no anxiety. Feel pretty good about it."

Related Links

The addendum in Garoppolo’s contract acknowledged that without the waiver added, he would not have passed the team's physical at the time of signing. He's not currently expected to practice at least until training camp, but there remains no concrete timeline, McDaniels reiterated, for Garoppolo's return date.

"This is football. There (are) definitely going to be players that miss time," McDaniels said. "Josh Jacobs wasn't able to do a whole lot last year either, and (he had a) decent year. I don't want to overstate any of that stuff. The relationships, the trust, the communication, the rapport, all that stuff is huge."

Asked why he's not anxious on the matter, McDaniels said, smiling: "I don't worry about the things I can't control. So like I said, I have very good information that would tell me we're going to be fine. So again, nothing has happened that would've changed that."

The Raiders signed Garoppolo to a three-year, $72.5 million deal in March as the centerpiece of a QB-room makeover this offseason following Derek Carr's release. Brian Hoyer, who has started 40 games in 15 seasons, signed as the Raiders' expected backup, and the team drafted Purdue's Aidan O’Connell in the fourth round, as well. McDaniels has worked extensively with Hoyer in their time together in New England, calling the QB "a true pro."

Garoppolo has been around the Raiders at the facility this offseason, even if he can't participate in what's viewed as a critical time for team building during the offseason.

"I don't want to overstate or understate the importance of OTAs or anything like that," McDaniels said. "It's an important time of the year. But there's also a lot of players that can't participate in it or … players that aren't participating in it across the league. So that doesn't mean this year's going to be bad for (Garoppolo) and not good for him and all the rest of it.

"So like I said, I have no anxiety about it. I'm excited that he's here. I'm really excited that he's here and looking forward to it."

Related Content

news

Tom Brady looking forward to Foxborough return for Patriots' home opener: 'It's a great gesture by the organization'

Tom Brady on Thursday said he will be back in Foxborough for the New England Patriots' home opener as the team honors their former legendary quarterback.

news

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy on interest in adding WR DeAndre Hopkins: 'I really like the look of our group'

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday said he liked the current construct of Dallas' wide receivers when asked about the possibility of adding WR DeAndre Hopkins.

news

Panthers HC Frank Reich: Laviska Shenault can do some Deebo Samuel-type things

Could Laviska Shenault expect to see a larger role this season in Carolina? Panthers coach Frank Reich told reporters on Thursday that Shenault can do some of the things that 49ers star Deebo Samuel can.

news

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson says his absence from OTAs will end next week

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson on Thursday said that his absence from the team's voluntary offseason program will come to an end next week.

news

Tom Brady insists there won't be another unretirement: 'I'm certain I'm not playing again'

Despite the persistent rumors, Tom Brady on Thursday insisted he has no intention of playing football again.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, June 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

David Bakhtiari: 'Disrespectful' to say Packers are not rebuilding after Aaron Rodgers trade

Green Bay stalwart left tackle David Bakhtiari took some heat earlier this offseason for suggesting the Packers are in rebuild mode with Jordan Love taking over for Aaron Rodgers.

news

Mike McDaniel discusses NBA Finals between his hometown Denver Nuggets, local team Miami Heat

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel talked to the media on Wednesday about his thoughts on the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.

news

Browns DC Jim Schwartz wants D-line fresh to keep throwing '100 mph' fastballs

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz says he wants his defensive line fresh to keep throwing "100 mph" fastballs in 2023.

news

Rams DC Raheem Morris helps save drowning child in Las Vegas, credits AED training

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris helped save a drowning child over the weekend in a  Las Vegas pool.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones excited to work with new OC Bill O'Brien, says he's 'like a walking dictionary'

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones said Wednesday that new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien has already made his mark on the New England offense, and expressed excitement at learning from his experience and drawing on their shared history with Alabama.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More