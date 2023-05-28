Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo needed waiver or would have failed his physical

Garoppolo must tread lightly because although he is progressing well, as NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday, he could be out until July, according to coach Josh McDaniels. Garoppolo has to wait until he is cleared to participate in practice, so fans will not be seeing him out on the field just yet.

Garoppolo has dealt with many injuries throughout his career but the biggest one that started it all for him was when he tore his ACL in 2018. Garoppolo did have a successful season in 2019 after making a full recovery and leading the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV when the team lost 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs. Then in 2020, he suffered a high-ankle sprain more than once. After that, injuries varied from his shoulder to his thumb.