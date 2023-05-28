Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo needed waiver or would have failed his physical

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has spent a fair portion of his NFL career battling injuries, and last year was no different for the veteran QB when he was playing for the San Francisco 49ers. During the 2022 season, Garoppolo fractured his foot in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins and was out for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs.
However, it was initially reported in December that the fracture was not severe enough to require surgery, but as learned earlier this week, the 31-year-old underwent surgery shortly after signing with the Las Vegas Raiders in March.
Garoppolo also needed to have a waiver, or else he would have failed his physical, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday. This was adjusted into his contract due to a "preexisting medal and middle cuneiform and a fracture of the base of the second metatarsal in the Player's left foot," the clause states.
Part of the clause also discloses, "Player also understands that such condition has decreased his ability to play professional football and that continuing to play professional football may result in deterioration, aggravation, or re-injury of the existing conditions rendering Player physically unable to perform the services that would be required of Player by an NFL Player Contract."
Garoppolo must tread lightly because although he is progressing well, as NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday, he could be out until July, according to coach Josh McDaniels. Garoppolo has to wait until he is cleared to participate in practice, so fans will not be seeing him out on the field just yet.
Garoppolo has dealt with many injuries throughout his career but the biggest one that started it all for him was when he tore his ACL in 2018. Garoppolo did have a successful season in 2019 after making a full recovery and leading the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV when the team lost 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs. Then in 2020, he suffered a high-ankle sprain more than once. After that, injuries varied from his shoulder to his thumb.
Now Garoppolo will be spending this time rehabbing his foot in preparation to hopefully start for Las Vegas this season.