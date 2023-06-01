Next Gen Stats' top 10 NFL deep passers of 2022: Geno Smith, Tua Tagovailoa excel at airing it out

Deep attempts: 29-of-75, 1,028 yards, 10:5 TD-INT, 98.2 passer rating

29-of-75, 1,028 yards, 10:5 TD-INT, 98.2 passer rating Deep comp: 38.7%

38.7% Deep xComp: 37.4%

37.4% Deep CPOE: +1.3%

+1.3% PASSING SCORE (on deep attempts): 93





This was a close call between two quarterbacks with very different reputations. Allen tied with AFC East rival Mac Jones in deep passing score, while Jones posted a better deep CPOE (+4.6%) than Allen.





The major difference, though, appeared in deep passing EPA, one of the most important metrics as it relates to passing score: Allen's mark (+35.9) blew Jones' (+13.9) out of the water. Anyone who watched the Bills and Patriots will surely nod in agreement with these figures, which make it clear Allen was exponentially better at producing game-changing plays on downfield throws.





Allen's numbers are also a product of persistence. He launched more deep passes than any NFL QB who qualified for this list, and he still managed to post a fairly solid EPA per dropback of +0.48. The 10 touchdowns are a product of a big-armed quarterback showing it off at a higher rate than anyone else in the league. All that leaves me wondering what his numbers might look like if Allen had an elite No. 2 receiver in Buffalo opposite Stefon Diggs.