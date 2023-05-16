Joe Burrow involved in contract extension talks with Bengals: 'I'm pretty clear on what I want'

The assumption is that the Bengals would be crazy not to extend Burrow, and it feels like a virtual certainty to happen. But there's a tradeoff, as Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase and other Bengals players are due to hit free agency over the next few years. Signing Burrow to a big-money deal might mean that Cincinnati could need to let another star walk.

Burrow said he's aware of the team dynamic under the salary cap and has considered that while seeking his own windfall.

"Whenever you have guys on the team that need to be paid, that's always on your mind," Burrow said. "You want that to be a focal point, so we're working to make that happen."