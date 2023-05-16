2023 NFL season: Bengals, Eagles among teams likeliest to replace Chiefs as Super Bowl champs

There's no denying that anything short of a Super Bowl would be viewed by some as a major failure for this franchise. The Jets didn't trade for Aaron Rodgers simply to make a deep run in the playoffs. This deal is supposed to send them leap-frogging over the rest of the competition in the AFC, and it clearly looks great on paper. The Jets have everything a team could hope to offer a future Hall of Fame quarterback who turns 40 in December. That includes a dominant defense (including All-Pros like defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and cornerback Sauce Gardner, also the 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year), an assortment of young weapons (Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson) and some familiar faces from Rodgers' time in Green Bay (offensive tackle Billy Turner and wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb). Rodgers also gives the Jets something this franchise has coveted since the days of Joe Namath: a legitimate playmaker under center who can make the necessary plays at the critical moments that lead to championships.





The important thing to remember is that transitions aren't always simple. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were sitting at 7-5 through Week 12 of the 2020 season, Tom Brady's first with that team. They wound up winning it all, but they had enough ugly moments early on that some wondered if they'd even make the postseason that year (they wound up with a wild-card berth). The same thing could happen in New York as Rodgers settles into a new home, especially if injuries plague the offensive line, as they did last year. Still, this feels like a team that can and should get hot down the stretch. The last time Rodgers thought the doubters were forecasting his impending demise, he won the league MVP award, in 2020 and 2021. He's talking with that same sense of urgency already, which means the Jets will get the best version of him.