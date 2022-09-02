Super Bowl LVII predictions: Bills and Buccaneers to face off for the Lombardi Trophy in Arizona?

Judy Battista: Bills over Packers. Aaron Rodgers finally returns to the big game a dozen years after his first appearance, but the Bills are the most complete team with the season's best player in Josh Allen. Buffalo nabs its first Lombardi Trophy.





Jeffri Chadiha: Bills over Packers. Aaron Rodgers finally gets Green Bay over the NFC title game hump, but Josh Allen proves to be too much to handle. The Bills end all their franchise frustration.





Eric Edholm: Bills over 49ers. Trey Lance emerges as a star but can't quite get it done against a tough Bills defense. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs bring the Lombardi Trophy to Buffalo for the first time.





Gennaro Filice: Bills over Eagles. Two well-rounded teams reach the game’s biggest stage, where Josh Allen performs a one-man show to finish the job Jim Kelly just couldn’t complete.





Marcus Grant: Bills over Rams. The season's first game will also be its last, and Bills fans will finally taste victory. Hide your plastic tables!





DeAngelo Hall. Bills over Rams. After receiving the regular-season MVP, Josh Allen earns game MVP honors, scoring twice through the air and once on the ground. The Bills' D gets after Matthew Stafford and accounts for six sacks. Heavily investing in the pass rush pays off.





Dan Hanzus: Bills over Buccaneers. For decades, Tom Brady lorded over the AFC East with an iron fist. Now it's Josh Allen's turn to rule -- not just his division but the whole of the football world.





Steve Mariucci: Bills over 49ers. The 49ers attempt to join the Six Lombardi Club; instead, the Bills win their first, capping a magical season led by Coach of the Year Sean McDermott and league MVP Josh Allen.





Adam Rank: Bills over Eagles. It seems like it has been a long time coming for the Buffalo Bills. It's a buildup like Cody Rhodes eventually fulfilling his father's legacy at WrestleMania. It's the Bills' time now.





Nick Shook: Bills over Rams. Los Angeles returns to the Super Bowl for a second straight season, but Buffalo ruins the Rams' repeat hopes, riding the momentum from finally clearing its greatest AFC hurdles all the way to a title.





Jim Trotter: Bills over Eagles. It's time for Buffalonians to finally experience something other than heartbreak on Super Bowl Sunday, and this season is it.





Kurt Warner: Bills over Rams. What better way to start and end the season than with these same two teams. The defending champs take on the squad everyone feels is primed to make a title run, and the young gunslinger outduels the vet for the trophy.