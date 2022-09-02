Super Bowl LVII predictions: Bills and Buccaneers to face off for the Lombardi Trophy in Arizona?

With the 2022 NFL season just around the corner, our analysts predict which teams will compete for -- and capture -- the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.
NOTE: All betting lines -- listed alongside each team -- are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook and are current as of 9 a.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 2.
Which team will win Super Bowl LVII?
Judy Battista: Bills over Packers. Aaron Rodgers finally returns to the big game a dozen years after his first appearance, but the Bills are the most complete team with the season's best player in Josh Allen. Buffalo nabs its first Lombardi Trophy.
Jeffri Chadiha: Bills over Packers. Aaron Rodgers finally gets Green Bay over the NFC title game hump, but Josh Allen proves to be too much to handle. The Bills end all their franchise frustration.
Eric Edholm: Bills over 49ers. Trey Lance emerges as a star but can't quite get it done against a tough Bills defense. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs bring the Lombardi Trophy to Buffalo for the first time.
Gennaro Filice: Bills over Eagles. Two well-rounded teams reach the game’s biggest stage, where Josh Allen performs a one-man show to finish the job Jim Kelly just couldn’t complete.
Marcus Grant: Bills over Rams. The season's first game will also be its last, and Bills fans will finally taste victory. Hide your plastic tables!
DeAngelo Hall. Bills over Rams. After receiving the regular-season MVP, Josh Allen earns game MVP honors, scoring twice through the air and once on the ground. The Bills' D gets after Matthew Stafford and accounts for six sacks. Heavily investing in the pass rush pays off.
Dan Hanzus: Bills over Buccaneers. For decades, Tom Brady lorded over the AFC East with an iron fist. Now it's Josh Allen's turn to rule -- not just his division but the whole of the football world.
Steve Mariucci: Bills over 49ers. The 49ers attempt to join the Six Lombardi Club; instead, the Bills win their first, capping a magical season led by Coach of the Year Sean McDermott and league MVP Josh Allen.
Adam Rank: Bills over Eagles. It seems like it has been a long time coming for the Buffalo Bills. It's a buildup like Cody Rhodes eventually fulfilling his father's legacy at WrestleMania. It's the Bills' time now.
Nick Shook: Bills over Rams. Los Angeles returns to the Super Bowl for a second straight season, but Buffalo ruins the Rams' repeat hopes, riding the momentum from finally clearing its greatest AFC hurdles all the way to a title.
Jim Trotter: Bills over Eagles. It's time for Buffalonians to finally experience something other than heartbreak on Super Bowl Sunday, and this season is it.
Kurt Warner: Bills over Rams. What better way to start and end the season than with these same two teams. The defending champs take on the squad everyone feels is primed to make a title run, and the young gunslinger outduels the vet for the trophy.
Tom Blair: Chargers over Rams. Justin Herbert gives those gaudy early-career stats a championship shine with a starry performance in what will hopefully be called the Freeway Bowl, even if both Los Angeles teams share a home stadium and fly to play each other for this game in Arizona.
Kevin Patra: Chargers over Packers. The Lombardi Trophy remains in L.A. but changes SoFi locker rooms after Justin Herbert wills the Chargers to a comeback win over Aaron Rodgers and the Pack, keeping the four-time MVP from that elusive second Super Bowl.
Marc Sessler: Chargers over Eagles. In full bloom, Justin Herbert emerges as the league's prized treasure under center. His MVP campaign serves as a rousing jaunt through pro football's wilderness, capped in the Arizona desert with a 14-play, game-winning overtime drive -- its final note: Herbert scampering to paydirt -- to off the favored Eagles.
Matt "Money" Smith: Chargers over Packers. Aaron Rodgers finally gets back to the big game, only to have Derwin James wreck the afternoon in a brilliant Super Bowl MVP-winning performance.
LaDainian Tomlinson: Chargers over Packers. The Chargers have featured championship-caliber rosters many times before. How sweet it will be when this team finally gets it done, especially for those of us who were part of previous Bolts groups that fell short.
Ali Bhanpuri: Buccaneers over Broncos. New crews, new threads, same venue. Eight years have passed since the greatest Super Bowl of all time, but the Ghost of Tom Brady still haunts the sidelines of State Farm Stadium. The G.O.A.T. takes Mr. Unlimited to the limit, pulling off one final vintage performance to give the people what they've been yearning for: The return of Tequila Tom.
Dan Parr: Buccaneers over Bills. If this is Tom Brady's last dance, I'm not going to bet against him. The G.O.A.T. makes just enough plays in a low-scoring battle to top the Bills and secure an eighth ring.
Chad Reuter: Buccaneers over Bills. Josh Allen leads the league's deepest roster to the big game, but Tom Brady's swan song (for real this time) ends with him holding his eighth Lombardi Trophy.
Brooke Cersosimo: Ravens over Saints. The knock against Lamar Jackson is he's 1-3 in the postseason. No matter when he signs what is likely to be a record-setting contract, he'll prove he's worth every penny after delivering the franchise its third Lombardi Trophy.
Jeremy Bergman: Packers over Ravens. Aaron Rodgers trades in his back-to-back league MVPs for another Super Bowl MVP, as his Packers thwart Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' miracle run to Glendale.
Lance Zierlein: Colts over Rams. Matt Ryan breathes life into Indy's passing game and exorcises Super Bowl demons while the Colts' defensive front swarms the Rams for a convincing title triumph.
Marc Ross: Chiefs over Eagles. It's the Andy Reid Bowl for the Lombardi Trophy! In the end, the upstart Eagles' Cinderella season strikes midnight against the Chiefs, with Kansas City's experience and game MVP Patrick Mahomes' brilliance winning the day.
Gregg Rosenthal: Eagles over Chiefs. Eagles fans won't be able to complain anymore after their second surprise Super Bowl in six years.