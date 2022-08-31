Season Predictions

2022 NFL season award predictions: Who wins MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year?

Published: Aug 31, 2022 at 11:44 AM

With the 2022 NFL season just around the corner, NFL.com's analysts predict who they think will win some of the league's most prestigious individual awards, specifically:

Participating analysts: Judy Battista, Jeremy Bergman, Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Brooke Cersosimo, Jeffri Chadiha, Eric Edholm, Gennaro Filice, Marcas Grant, DeAngelo Hall, Dan Hanzus, Steve Mariucci, Dan Parr, Kevin Patra, Adam Rank, Chad Reuter, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Ross, Marc Sessler, Nick Shook, Matt "Money" Smith, LaDainian Tomlinson, Jim Trotter, Kurt Warner, Lance Zierlein.

NOTE: All betting lines -- listed alongside each player's name -- are courtesy of Caesars Sports Book and are current as of Noon ET on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Rank
1
Josh Allen
Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills · QB · +700

(12 votes: Battista, Chadiha, Filice, Grant, Hall, Mariucci, Parr, Rank, Shook, Smith, Tomlinson, Zierlein.)


2) Justin Herbert (+900) | 6 votes: Blair, Edholm, Hanzus, Patra, Sessler, Trotter.

T-3) Joe Burrow ( +1300) | 2 votes: Bergman, Warner.

T-3) Patrick Mahomes ( +800) | 2 votes: Rosenthal, Ross.

T-5) Derek Carr (+3000) | 1 vote: Bhanpuri.

T-5) Lamar Jackson (+2000) | 1 vote: Cersosimo.

T-5) Aaron Rodgers (+1000) | 1 vote: Reuter.


Why Judy Battista chose Josh Allen: He's coming off a 4,407-yard, 36-touchdown passing season, was the Bills' second-leading rusher (763 yards) and entered a different orbit during the playoffs, shredding a Bill Belichick defense and going toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes in a postseason epic. With even more weapons at his disposal (the emergent Isaiah McKenzie, for one), Allen is poised to get the only things that have eluded him so far in his career: an MVP trophy and a Super Bowl ring.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Rank
1
Justin Jefferson
Justin Jefferson
Minnesota Vikings · WR

(7 votes: Battista, Bhanpuri, Cersosimo, Hall, Patra, Sessler, Trotter.)


2) Jonathan Taylor | 4 votes: Reuter, Shook, Tomlinson, Zierlein.

3) Ja'Marr Chase | 3 votes: Bergman, Blair, Grant.

T-4) Davante Adams | 2 votes: Chadiha, Edholm.

T-4) Justin Herbert | 2 votes: Rank, Smith.

T-4) Lamar Jackson | 2 votes: Filice, Ross.

T-7) Derrick Henry | 1 vote: Warner.

T-7) Jalen Hurts | 1 vote: Parr.

T-7) Christian McCaffrey | 1 vote: Hanzus.

T-7) Deebo Samuel | 1 vote: Mariucci.


Why DeAngelo Hall chose Justin Jefferson: I knew the LSU product was a special talent when he came into the league in 2020, but I'm not sure anyone other than Jefferson himself envisioned this degree of dominance this early. He's re-writing the record books with the most receiving yards in a player's first two seasons (3,016) in NFL history. It's also the most receiving yards league-wide since 2020 -- yes, more than the robust totals accumulated by Davante Adams (2,927) and Cooper Kupp (2,921). The third-year pro said back in July that he's going to be the NFL's best receiver by the end of the 2022 season. I believe that will be true.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Rank
1
Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons
Dallas Cowboys · LB · +1000

(10 votes: Battista, Bhanpuri, Chadiha, Mariucci, Rank, Rosenthal, Ross, Sessler, Tomlinson, Warner.)


2) Aaron Donald (+700) | 5 votes: Bergman, Blair, Reuter, Shook, Smith.

T-3) Nick Bosa (+1400) | 3 votes: Cersosimo, Edholm, Trotter.

T-3) Myles Garrett (+750) | 3 votes: Hanzus, Parr, Patra.

5) Joey Bosa (+2000) | 2 votes: Filice, Hall.

T-6) Derwin James (+5000) | 1 vote: Zierlein.

T-6) T.J. Watt (+700) | 1 vote: Grant.


Why Jeffri Chadiha chose Micah Parsons: The Cowboys took a gifted linebacker in last year's draft and eventually discovered they had one of the league's best pass rushers. Imagine what schemes Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will cook up to maximize Parsons in Year 2.

OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Rank
1
Chris Olave
Chris Olave
New Orleans Saints · WR · +1400

(8 votes: Battista, Bergman, Edholm, Filice, Patra, Ross, Smith, Trotter.)


2) George Pickens (+1000) | 7 votes: Bhanpuri, Chadiha, Parr, Reuter, Rosenthal, Sessler, Shook.

3) Kenny Pickett (+900) | 4 votes: Blair, Cersosimo, Hall, Hanzus.

T-4) Breece Hall (+1200) | 2 votes: Tomlinson, Zierlein.

T-4) Dameon Pierce (+1000) | 2 votes: Rank, Warner.

T-6) Drake London (+1400) | 1 vote: Grant.

T-6) Christian Watson (+1600) | 1 vote: Mariucci.


Why Jim Trotter chose Chris Olave: This really wasn't a difficult choice. First, Olave is talented. Second, he has a QB who is proficient with the deep ball. Third, defenses figure to pay a lot of attention to Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara, as well as Jarvis Landry, so Olave could see a lot of one-on-one coverage, which I expect him to win.

DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Rank
1
Aidan Hutchinson
Aidan Hutchinson
Detroit Lions · DE · +450

(15 votes: Battista, Blair, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Hall, Mariucci, Patra, Reuter, Ross, Sessler, Tomlinson, Warner, Zierlein.)


2) Travon Walker (+850) | 4 votes: Rosenthal, Shook, Smith, Trotter.

3) Sauce Gardner (+1200) | 3 votes: Bergman, Grant, Hanzus.

T-4) Jaquan Brisker (+4000) | 1 vote: Rank.

T-4) George Karlaftis (+2000) | 1 vote: Parr.

T-4) Derek Stingley Jr. (+1200) | 1 vote: Bhanpuri.


Why Kevin Patra chose Aidan Hutchinson: Hutchinson enters the NFL with athleticism, power and a motor to stack tackles and sacks. The No. 2 overall pick will be used all over the front to wreck backfields, proving to be the best D-lineman Detroit has boasted since it took former DROY Ndamukong Suh with the No. 2 selection back in 2010. Also, we know voters love a good story, and the homegrown kid helping turn around a moribund franchise makes Hutch an easy selection here.

COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Rank
1
Jameis Winston
Jameis Winston
New Orleans Saints · QB · +500

(8 votes: Bergman, Cersosimo, Edholm, Hall, Parr, Patra, Tomlinson, Trotter.)


2) Christian McCaffrey (+900) | 7 votes: Blair, Filice, Hanzus, Mariucci, Rank, Sessler, Warner.

3) Derrick Henry (+450) | 3 votes: Battista, Chadiha, Reuter.

T-4) Saquon Barkley (+1200) | 2 votes: Rosenthal, Smith.

T-4) Khalil Mack (+2500) | 2 votes: Bhanpuri, Ross.

T-6) J.K. Dobbins (+2500) | 1 vote: Zierlein.

T-6) JuJu Smith-Schuster (+1800) | 1 vote: Grant.

T-6) Michael Thomas (+1800) | 1 vote: Shook.


Why Eric Edholm chose Jameis Winston: Winston was playing pretty darn well a year ago when he got hurt, and though there's no guarantee he'll match that level of performance, his weapons and a manageable schedule (with most of the tougher games at home) give me hope we can see him enjoy success in 2022. I'll back Winston in what figures to be a flashpoint season for his somewhat-wayward career.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Rank
1
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott paces the sidelines against the Houston Texans in an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Bills 22-19. (Greg Trott via AP)
Sean McDermott
Buffalo Bills · +1800

(8 votes: Battista, Blair, Grant, Mariucci, Rank, Reuter, Shook, Trotter.)


2) Brandon Staley (+1300) | 5 votes: Chadiha, Hanzus, Sessler, Tomlinson, Warner.

T-3) Doug Pederson (+1500) | 2 votes: Edholm, Hall.

T-3) Frank Reich (+1800) | 2 votes: Smith, Zierlein.

T-3) Nick Sirianni (+1800) | 2 votes: Filice, Rosenthal.

T-3) Mike Tomlin (+3000) | 2 votes: Bergman, Parr.

T-7) Dennis Allen (+2500) | 1 vote: Cersosimo.

T-7) Bill Belichick (+2000) | 1 vote: Patra.

T-7) John Harbaugh (+2500) | 1 vote: Ross.

T-7) Josh McDaniels (+2200) | 1 vote: Bhanpuri.


Why Steve Mariucci chose Sean McDermott: McDermott probably should've already won this award, having led the Bills to the playoffs in four of his five seasons as head coach. With all eyes on his team after its crushing playoff exit a season ago, McDermott leads Buffalo to another fantastic season in 2022 and finally gets the recognition he deserves for helping turn this franchise around.

EACH ANALYST'S BALLOT

Table inside Article
AnalystMVPOPOYDPOYOROYDROYComebackCoach
Judy BattistaJosh AllenJustin JeffersonMicah ParsonsChris OlaveAidan HutchinsonDerrick HenrySean McDermott
Jeremy BergmanJoe BurrowJa'Marr ChaseAaron DonaldChris OlaveSauce GardnerJameis WinstonMike Tomlin
Ali BhanpuriDerek CarrJustin JeffersonMicah ParsonsGeorge PickensDerek Stingley Jr.Khalil MackJosh McDaniels
Tom BlairJustin HerbertJa'Marr ChaseAaron DonaldKenny PickettAidan HutchinsonChristian McCaffreySean McDermott
Brooke CersosimoLamar JacksonJustin JeffersonNick BosaKenny PickettAidan HutchinsonJameis WinstonDennis Allen
Jeffri ChadihaJosh AllenDavante AdamsMicah ParsonsGeorge PickensAidan HutchinsonDerrick HenryBrandon Staley
Eric EdholmJustin HerbertDavante AdamsNick BosaChris OlaveAidan HutchinsonJameis WinstonDoug Pederson
Gennaro FiliceJosh AllenLamar JacksonJoey BosaChris OlaveAidan HutchinsonChristian McCaffreyNick Sirianni
Marcas GrantJosh AllenJa'Marr ChaseT.J. WattDrake LondonSauce GardnerJuJu Smith-SchusterSean McDermott
DeAngelo HallJosh AllenJustin JeffersonJoey BosaKenny PickettAidan HutchinsonJameis WinstonDoug Pederson
Dan HanzusJustin HerbertChristian McCaffreyMyles GarrettKenny PickettSauce GardnerChristian McCaffreyBrandon Staley
Steve MariucciJosh AllenDeebo SamuelMicah ParsonsChristian WatsonAidan HutchinsonChristian McCaffreySean McDermott
Dan ParrJosh AllenJalen HurtsMyles GarrettGeorge PickensGeorge KarlaftisJameis WinstonMike Tomlin
Kevin PatraJustin HerbertJustin JeffersonMyles GarrettChris OlaveAidan HutchinsonJameis WinstonBill Belichick
Adam RankJosh AllenJustin HerbertMicah ParsonsDameon PierceJaquan BriskerChristian McCaffreySean McDermott
Chad ReuterAaron RodgersJonathan TaylorAaron DonaldGeorge PickensAidan HutchinsonDerrick HenrySean McDermott
Gregg RosenthalPatrick MahomesNo entryMicah ParsonsGeorge PickensTravon WalkerSaquon BarkleyNick Sirianni
Marc RossPatrick MahomesLamar JacksonMicah ParsonsChris OlaveAidan HutchinsonKhalil MackJohn Harbaugh
Marc SesslerJustin HerbertJustin JeffersonMicah ParsonsGeorge PickensAidan HutchinsonChristian McCaffreyBrandon Staley
Nick ShookJosh AllenJonathan TaylorAaron DonaldGeorge PickensTravon WalkerMichael ThomasSean McDermott
Matt "Money" SmithJosh AllenJustin HerbertAaron DonaldChris OlaveTravon WalkerSaquon BarkleyFrank Reich
LaDainian TomlinsonJosh AllenJonathan TaylorMicah ParsonsBreece HallAidan HutchinsonJameis WinstonBrandon Staley
Jim TrotterJustin HerbertJustin JeffersonNick BosaChris OlaveTravon WalkerJameis WinstonSean McDermott
Kurt WarnerJoe BurrowDerrick HenryMicah ParsonsDameon PierceAidan HutchinsonChristian McCaffreyBrandon Staley
Lance ZierleinJosh AllenJonathan TaylorDerwin JamesBreece HallAidan HutchinsonJ.K. DobbinsFrank Reich

