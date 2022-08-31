2022 NFL season award predictions: Who wins MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year?

(7 votes: Battista, Bhanpuri, Cersosimo, Hall, Patra, Sessler, Trotter.)





2) Jonathan Taylor | 4 votes: Reuter, Shook, Tomlinson, Zierlein.

3) Ja'Marr Chase | 3 votes: Bergman, Blair, Grant.

T-4) Davante Adams | 2 votes: Chadiha, Edholm.

T-4) Justin Herbert | 2 votes: Rank, Smith.

T-4) Lamar Jackson | 2 votes: Filice, Ross.

T-7) Derrick Henry | 1 vote: Warner.

T-7) Jalen Hurts | 1 vote: Parr.

T-7) Christian McCaffrey | 1 vote: Hanzus.

T-7) Deebo Samuel | 1 vote: Mariucci.





Why DeAngelo Hall chose Justin Jefferson: I knew the LSU product was a special talent when he came into the league in 2020, but I'm not sure anyone other than Jefferson himself envisioned this degree of dominance this early. He's re-writing the record books with the most receiving yards in a player's first two seasons (3,016) in NFL history. It's also the most receiving yards league-wide since 2020 -- yes, more than the robust totals accumulated by Davante Adams (2,927) and Cooper Kupp (2,921). The third-year pro said back in July that he's going to be the NFL's best receiver by the end of the 2022 season. I believe that will be true.