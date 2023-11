2023 NFL predictions, midseason edition: Picks to win MVP, DPOY and other awards at 'NFL Honors'

(24 votes: Abdoo, Band, Battista, Blair, Carr, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Florio, Frazier, Gonzales, Grant, Holzman-Escareno, Kownack, Magdziuk, Mariucci, Okada, Parr, Patra, Sessler, Shook, Walker, Zierlein.)





2) Puka Nacua (+700) | 3 votes: Jones-Drew, Reuter, Ross.





Why David Carr chose C.J. Stroud: The No. 2 overall pick faced an uphill battle as a rookie in a Texans organization in rebuild mode, but he has matured quickly behind a rock-solid offensive line. Stroud’s pocket poise, arm talent and athleticism are on display each time he takes the field, keeping Houston (4-4) in the thick of the AFC South race. Oh, and he’s absolutely delivered in big moments (SEE: game-winning TD vs. Tampa). It feels as though he’s setting records by the week (his one INT through eight games is unheard of for a rookie), proving the Texans have found their franchise quarterback. He’s the real deal.





