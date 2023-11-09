Super Bowl LVIII midseason predictions: Eight NFL teams picked to lift Lombardi Trophy in Las Vegas

Tom Blair: Eagles over Dolphins. I could keep my preseason pick (Chiefs over 49ers), but there are enough questions about both squads for me to mix it up here. So now, I’ll say the Dolphins finally figure out a way to beat other playoff teams -- until they lose their way against the Eagles again.





Michael F. Florio: Eagles over Bengals. Changing up my pick from the eve of the season (Bills over 49ers). The Bengals are shaping up to be the threat everyone thought they would be before the slow start. They get by the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, but the Eagles' defensive line turns out to be too much. Jalen Hurts and Co. win a close one, allowing Philly to finish the job after falling just short in last season's Super Bowl.





Christian Gonzales: Eagles over Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa takes Miami to the Super Bowl, but Philadelphia’s defense forces a late turnover, redeeming this past February's Lombardi loss to Kansas City.





Matt Okada: Eagles over Bengals. Joe Burrow and Co. defeat Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs to reach the Super Bowl for the second time in three years, but again fall to an NFC powerhouse, this time led by MVP Jalen Hurts and his pair of rushing touchdowns.





Chad Reuter: Eagles over Chiefs. The Eagles play complementary football, with Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and D'Andre Swift making plays on offense while the defense limits Patrick Mahomes and company just enough to get the win.





Nick Shook: Eagles over Ravens. Philadelphia returns to football's biggest stage with a team that had to work harder to get there. The seasoning proves well worth it, as the Eagles find a way to shut down Lamar Jackson and Co., bringing home the title that eluded them a season ago.





Brendan Walker: Eagles over Ravens. Jalen Hurts defies all odds and repeats his MVP-caliber Super Bowl performance from a year ago, this time out-dueling Lamar Jackson.