Super Bowl LVIII predictions: Who represents AFC, NFC in Vegas? Which team wins Lombardi Trophy?

With the 2023 NFL season just around the corner, our analysts predict which teams will compete for -- and capture -- the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.
NOTE: All betting lines -- listed alongside each team -- are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook & Casino and are current as of 1:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 1.
Which team will win Super Bowl LVIII?
Ali Bhanpuri: Chiefs over Seahawks. No controversial ending for Seattle on this Super Bowl Sunday, as the planet's best player confounds a talented Seahawks defense from the opening kick. Pat Mahomes' six-year slash line as a starter improves to a sick 6/4/3 ... as in six AFC title game appearances, four trips to the Super Bowl and three Lombardi Trophies.
Tom Blair: Chiefs over 49ers. This pick might seem kind of boring now, but the matchup delivers wire-to-wire drama -- with Brock Purdy ultimately playing well enough that he would have been the game MVP had the 49ers won.
Brooke Cersosimo: Chiefs over 49ers. I'm not going to pick against the Chiefs until they give me a reason to. Patrick Mahomes orchestrates another championship season to help Kansas City become the first team since the 2003-04 New England Patriots to win back-to-back Lombardis.
Gennaro Filice: Chiefs over Cowboys. The last time the Cowboys played in the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes was 4 months old. Twenty-eight years later, the Texas native dispatches Dallas to sweep the MVPs (regular season and Super Bowl) for the second straight season. Unprecedented stuff from an unequaled talent.
Grant Gordon: Chiefs over Cowboys. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs become the NFL's first back-to-back champs since Tom Brady and the Pats. But the real winner is Mike McCarthy, who stays put in Dallas after leading the Cowboys back to Super Bowl Sunday for the first time since the dynasty days of the '90s.
Anthony Holzman-Escareno: Chiefs over Cowboys. The Cowboys beat the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game but can't topple the NFL’s best player and coach. Patrick Mahomes continues to build his legacy, vaulting a few steps closer to Tom Brady.
Maurice Jones-Drew: Chiefs over Eagles. The more things change, the more they stay the same. In an instant rematch of Super Bowl LVII, Patrick Mahomes leads the Chiefs over the Eagles once again, further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest to ever play the game.
Kevin Patra: Chiefs over Cowboys. The Chiefs become the first back-to-back Lombardi winners since the 2003-04 New England Patriots, and Patrick Mahomes matches Tom Brady with three Super Bowl victories by the age of 28.
Chad Reuter: Chiefs over 49ers. Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes finally match the Super Bowl repeat that Bill Belichick and Tom Brady pulled off nearly two decades ago.
Mike Band: Eagles over Bills. The speed of the Eagles’ defensive front overwhelms Josh Allen and the Bills’ spread offense. Jalen Hurts makes fewer mistakes than his quarterbacking counterpart to win his first Lombardi Trophy.
Christian Gonzales: Eagles over Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa takes Miami to the Super Bowl but comes up short against Philadelphia. The Eagles' defense forces a late turnover to redeem itself for this past February's loss to Kansas City.
Matt Okada: Eagles over Bills. MVP Josh Allen finally gets over the Mahomes hump, but he runs into a deep, talented and multi-faceted Eagles team bent on vengeance for Super Bowl LVII.
Gregg Rosenthal: Eagles over Chargers. Jalen Hurts edges Justin Herbert in a next-gen QB fire-show that leaves the Chargers just short of their first Lombardi Trophy.
Marc Ross: Eagles over Ravens. After coming agonizingly close to winning the Super Bowl last season, the more experienced Jalen Hurts leads a more talented Eagles squad back to the big game. They finish the job this time, going wire to wire as the best team in the NFL.
Nick Shook: Eagles over Dolphins. Philadelphia makes a return trip to face the surprise AFC champion Dolphins -- and this time around, Jalen Hurts and Co. get the job done, ending Miami's dream-like run.
Brendan Walker: Eagles over Chiefs. The Eagles, led by a repeat MVP-caliber performance from Jalen Hurts, flip the script and get revenge on Andy Reid and Co.
Keegan Abdoo: Bills over Cowboys. In a rematch of Super Bowls XXVII and XXVIII, the Bills finally raise the Lombardi Trophy on the shoulders of a nuclear Josh Allen MVP season.
Jeremy Bergman: Bills over Cowboys. After losing the division, Buffalo goes on the road and gets over the hump, culminating in a turning of the (folding) tables on Dallas, its '90s nemesis.
Michael F. Florio: Bills over 49ers. The Bills make good on so many predictions from a year ago and win their first Super Bowl title.
Leslie Frazier: Bills over 49ers. The Bills have been knocking on the Super Bowl door the last few seasons. When they finally get there, they take advantage of the opportunity and win the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy.
Michelle Magdziuk: Bills over Eagles. Despite another immaculate Super Bowl performance from Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen and the Bills finally get it done to bring home Buffalo's first Lombardi Trophy.
Judy Battista: Bengals over 49ers. Two teams loaded with talent that have gotten oh so close face off for all the marbles. The winner is the one with the better quarterback.
Marcas Grant: Bengals over Eagles. Nick Sirianni's club gets back to the big game for a second straight year, but it's the Burrow Show as Cincy claims its first title.
Bobby Kownack: Bengals over 49ers. Joe Burrow and Co. topple the defensive juggernaut to score a ring before rising contracts close the window on this contingent of playmakers.
Adam Rank: Bengals over 49ers. It might have taken a few decades, but the Bengals can finally put those two Super Bowl losses to the 49ers behind them.
Lance Zierlein: Bengals over Eagles. Joe "Shiesty" Burrow is able to add "Super Bowl champion" to his résumé, while Jalen Hurts has to go back to the drawing board once again after another oh-so-close loss in the finale.
Steve Mariucci: 49ers over Chiefs. San Francisco confronts the team it fell to in Super Bowl LIV, and this time, Kyle Shanahan’s group holds on to a late lead. A terrific all-around performance by the 49ers gives the franchise its sixth championship.
Dan Parr: 49ers over Jets. Sam Darnold supplants Brock Purdy as the 49ers' starter in the second half of the season and gets the ultimate revenge against his former team, foiling Aaron Rodgers' bid for a second Lombardi Trophy.
Adam Schein: 49ers over Bills. The matchup produces an absolute classic. Brock Purdy, Super Bowl champ? Why not? YOLO. You can't script this stuff.
Marc Sessler: 49ers over Chiefs. Kyle Shanahan's winding quest to lift the Lombardi crescendos on a February night in Las Vegas, as Brock Purdy tilts Kansas City's defense for three scores and 400-plus yards. The play of the game, though, is San Francisco's 77-yard pick-six of Patrick Mahomes that seals the deal with seconds to go in the final frame.
Michael Baca: Jets over 49ers. A result that was spoiled on Hard Knocks by a mentalist, Jets-49ers features arguably the two best rosters in the league -- and there'll be plenty of mental gymnastics to overcome in the game plan for former co-workers Robert Saleh and Kyle Shanahan.
Jeffri Chadiha: Jets over 49ers. Aaron Rodgers leads the Jets to their second world championship, with New York’s vaunted defense stifling Brock Purdy and all of his weapons.
Dan Hanzus: Jets over 49ers. Joe Namath, 1969: "I've got news for you. We're gonna win the game. I guarantee it." Aaron Rodgers, 2024: "Same."
Eric Edholm: Cowboys over Bengals. This might be Joe Burrow's final chance to win one with both his star receivers, but this Cowboys' defense could evoke memories of the "Doomsday" units of yore -- with just enough juice on offense for Dallas to win the franchise's first ring in nearly 30 years.