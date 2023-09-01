Super Bowl LVIII predictions: Who represents AFC, NFC in Vegas? Which team wins Lombardi Trophy?

Ali Bhanpuri: Chiefs over Seahawks. No controversial ending for Seattle on this Super Bowl Sunday, as the planet's best player confounds a talented Seahawks defense from the opening kick. Pat Mahomes' six-year slash line as a starter improves to a sick 6/4/3 ... as in six AFC title game appearances, four trips to the Super Bowl and three Lombardi Trophies.





Tom Blair: Chiefs over 49ers. This pick might seem kind of boring now, but the matchup delivers wire-to-wire drama -- with Brock Purdy ultimately playing well enough that he would have been the game MVP had the 49ers won.





Brooke Cersosimo: Chiefs over 49ers. I'm not going to pick against the Chiefs until they give me a reason to. Patrick Mahomes orchestrates another championship season to help Kansas City become the first team since the 2003-04 New England Patriots to win back-to-back Lombardis.





Gennaro Filice: Chiefs over Cowboys. The last time the Cowboys played in the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes was 4 months old. Twenty-eight years later, the Texas native dispatches Dallas to sweep the MVPs (regular season and Super Bowl) for the second straight season. Unprecedented stuff from an unequaled talent.





Grant Gordon: Chiefs over Cowboys. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs become the NFL's first back-to-back champs since Tom Brady and the Pats. But the real winner is Mike McCarthy, who stays put in Dallas after leading the Cowboys back to Super Bowl Sunday for the first time since the dynasty days of the '90s.





Anthony Holzman-Escareno: Chiefs over Cowboys. The Cowboys beat the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game but can't topple the NFL’s best player and coach. Patrick Mahomes continues to build his legacy, vaulting a few steps closer to Tom Brady.





Maurice Jones-Drew: Chiefs over Eagles. The more things change, the more they stay the same. In an instant rematch of Super Bowl LVII, Patrick Mahomes leads the Chiefs over the Eagles once again, further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest to ever play the game.





Kevin Patra: Chiefs over Cowboys. The Chiefs become the first back-to-back Lombardi winners since the 2003-04 New England Patriots, and Patrick Mahomes matches Tom Brady with three Super Bowl victories by the age of 28.





Chad Reuter: Chiefs over 49ers. Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes finally match the Super Bowl repeat that Bill Belichick and Tom Brady pulled off nearly two decades ago.