2023 NFL season predictions: Picks to win MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookies of the Year

(26 votes: Abdoo, Band, Battista, Bhanpuri, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Frazier, Gonzales, Gordon, Grant, Holzman-Escareno, Jones-Drew, Magdziuk, Mariucci, Okada, Parr, Patra, Rank, Reuter, Rosenthal, Schein, Sessler, Shook, Walker, Zierlein.)





T-2) Anthony Richardson (+650) | 3 votes: Blair, Florio, Hanzus.

T-2 Bryce Young (+450) | 3 votes: Cersosimo, Kownack, Ross.

T-4) Zay Flowers (+1600) | 1 vote: Bergman.

T-4) Jahmyr Gibbs (+1000) | 1 vote: Baca.





Why Judy Battista chose Bijan Robinson: The Falcons ran the ball quite often last season -- finishing third in rushing yards -- and that was before they spent a top-10 pick on a back, so there is no reason to think they will abandon that strategy now that they can line up Robinson behind one of the game's better offensive lines. Combine that with Robinson's ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and beat defenders in space, and the new face of the Falcons will be the first running back to win this award since Saquon Barkley in 2018.