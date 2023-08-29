2024 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 1 of college football season

Reese's Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy and his experienced scouting staff recently released their watch list for next year’s game, which included 720 prospects from more than 100 college football programs.
Below, I rank my top 25 players from that list and provide 25 other 2024 NFL Draft hopefuls who could crack the rankings when I update this list at midseason.
The 2024 Senior Bowl will be held at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, on Feb. 3, 2024 and broadcast live on NFL Network (1 p.m. ET).
NOTE: Heights and weights are via school measurements.
25) Garret Greenfield, OT, South Dakota State (6-foot-7, 320 pounds)
The defending FCS champions have two studs on the left side of their line, with Greenfield and guard Mason McCormick both projecting as future pros. Greenfield has earned first-team FCS All-American honors at left (2022) and right (spring 2021) tackle for the Jackrabbits, getting after his man and maintaining his quick footwork while growing into his frame. I expect him to be the FCS lineman people will be buzzing about come Senior Bowl week.
24) Bud Clark, S, TCU (6-2, 190)
Clark was an honorable mention All-Big 12 pick in 2022 despite missing the first three games due to injury. He intercepted five passes and broke up five others in his first full season as a starter. He jumps routes to create turnovers, and he's also willing to attack downhill to pound ball-carriers or be physical with pass catchers coming over the middle.
23) Christian Haynes, OG, UConn (6-2, 313)
Haynes could have been a Day 2 pick in the 2023 draft, so the Huskies must be thrilled to see the three-year starter at right guard suiting up for another season. I expect him to start early in his NFL career in a zone scheme, thanks to his mobility and powerful grip. His agility and flexibility help him pick up blitzers and target second-level defenders.
22) DJ James, CB, Auburn (6-1, 164)
James -- a Mobile, Alabama, native -- transferred closer to home, moving from Oregon to Auburn last year. He tied for the team lead with eight pass breakups in 2022 and intercepted the third pass of his career. James' lean build belies his physicality at the catch point and willingness to drag down ball-carriers in the open field.
21) Isaiah Williams, WR, Illinois (5-10, 185)
Williams converted from quarterback to receiver prior to the 2021 season and led Illinois in receiving in each of the past two years. He can adjust to poor throws and get upfield without missing a beat. He is quick and speedy, but he also possesses an excellent stiff-arm to free himself in the open field. NFL teams are looking for playmakers like Williams.
20) T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State (6-2, 200)
Tampa, who is from St. Petersburg, Florida, was a second-team All-Big 12 selection last season, leading the Cyclones with nine pass breakups. His recovery speed is quite good, allowing him to get back into downfield plays even if the receiver gains an advantage during the route. The senior corner also attacks screens and run plays, posting five tackles for loss in 2022.
19) Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State (6-1, 212)
Florida State's hopes of an ACC title rest on the shoulders of Travis. The sixth-year passer is a playmaker who can find targets on the move and loft passes downfield, even when he knows a hit is coming. He also puts pressure on defenses with his speed and toughness as a runner. Travis might not earn elite grades in every category, but a strong season will force scouts to consider him a potential NFL starter.
18) Graham Barton, OT, Duke (6-5, 314)
The three-year starter (at center as a freshman and left tackle for the last two seasons) was a first-team All-ACC selection last fall thanks in part to his athleticism and consistency as a pass protector. His hands are strong and he's aggressive with them, shielding his quarterback from pass rushers and moving defenders in the run game.
17) Antwane Wells Jr., WR, South Carolina (6-1, 208)
Antwane "Juice" Wells Jr. could have departed for the NFL after earning first-team All-SEC honors last season (68-928-13.6, 6 TDs receiving) but he returned for a fourth college season. A first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association selection at James Madison before transferring to South Carolina in 2022, Wells was up to the challenge against SEC defenses, striding downfield and running through tackles after the catch. He has a large catch radius, grabbing passes above his head or below his waist, securing the ball and then getting upfield for big plays.
16) Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina (6-2 1/2, 235)
Gray led the Tar Heels in tackles for the second straight year in 2022, ranking third in the FBS with 145 total stops (with team highs of 12 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles). He covers a lot of ground against the pass, handling zone and man responsibilities with equal aplomb. Gray times his blitzes well to explode through gaps and can slip under blocks or take on his man in the hole to stop run plays.
15) Johnny Wilson, WR/TE, Florida State (6-7, 237)
After spending two seasons at Arizona State, Wilson excelled at FSU last year. The second-team All-ACC selection averaged a healthy 20.9 yards per reception and led his squad in receiving (43-897, five TDs). Wilson uses his big frame to box out defenders for jump balls on the sideline and in the end zone. He should move up this list later this year if he eliminates a few drops and shows off more of his tough running/short-area quickness.
14) Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA (6-5, 265)
Latu missed the 2020 and 2021 seasons at Washington with a neck injury before transferring to UCLA, where doctors cleared him to play. The first-team All-Pac-12 pick tied for eighth in the FBS with 10.5 sacks, often alternating his pass-rush moves between power and quickness. He also held his ground and shed blockers to stop run plays.
13) Blake Corum, RB, Michigan (5-8, 213)
Corum's Heisman Trophy hopes were dashed with a late-season knee injury last year, though he still garnered first-team All-American honors with 1,463 yards and 18 scores on the ground. At 5-8, Corum disappears behind his linemen yet seems to have the ability to sense a third-level defender coming his way even when he's cutting past a second-level attacker. His contact balance and open-field burst are almost as good as his spatial awareness.
12) Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson (6-4, 290)
Orhorhoro joins teammate Tyler Davis in forming Clemson's next dynamic defensive lineman duo. The honorable mention All-ACC selection gets off the ball quickly when asked to slant against the run. He can stand up his blocker and find the ball in traffic. A native of Lagos, Nigeria, Orhorhoro also tracks down quarterbacks when they hold onto the ball for too long or try to escape the pocket (seven career sacks).
11) Josh Newton, CB, TCU (6-0, 190)
Newton attacks receivers down the sideline with the confidence needed in a shutdown corner. He was a first-team All-Big 12 pick in his first year with the Horned Frogs (three INTs, 12 pass breakups) after proving his talent the previous three years at his hometown school, Louisiana-Monroe. Also, Newton's tenacity shows defending runs and receiver screens to his side of the field, as he will blow up or speed past blocks to secure the stop for a loss or short gain.
10) Ty'Ron Hopper, LB, Missouri (6-2, 221)
Hopper transferred to Missouri for the 2022 season to build on the progress he had made over three years at Florida. He led the Tigers with 14 tackles for loss last year, attacking gaps on stretch runs and getting under the pads of linemen to stop plays inside. He is an explosive pass rusher with length and flexibility off the edge.
9) Beaux Limmer, OL, Arkansas (6-5, 307)
Limmer started the first 12 games at right guard last season before moving to center for Arkansas' bowl game to replace starter Ricky Stromberg, who was selected in the third round of this year's draft. That versatility -- along with his nasty playing demeanor, strength at the point of attack and quick feet in tight quarters -- should land him in the top 40 overall selections next year.
8) Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State (6-2, 239)
There's yet another excellent linebacker coming out of Ohio State. Eichenberg's instincts make him one of the top defenders in college football. The second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten selection's ability to read quarterbacks' eyes and receivers' routes makes him a terror in coverage. When there is effective defensive line play in front of him, Eichenberg shoots gaps as a pass-blitzer and run-stopper. His combination of speed and football IQ allows him to blow up plays on a regular basis.
7) Rome Odunze, WR, Washington (6-3, 215)
Odunze burst onto the national scene in 2022, grabbing passes from second-team All-Pac-12 quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who transferred from Indiana. Odunze earned third-team All-American and first-team all-conference honors. He ranked 10th in the FBS with 1,145 receiving yards (75 receptions, 15.3 per, seven scores), using his big frame to separate downfield, yet still displaying the strength and agility to make plays on screens and shorter routes.
6) Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State (6-4, 335)
Beebe primarily played tackle (left and right) at the start of his Wildcats career, but in 2022 he moved to left guard, where he's likely to play in the NFL. The reigning Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year is as stout as they come in pass protection, stoning all comers. Beebe is often pulling in the run game, showing nice agility and flexibility to adjust to moving targets in the open field.
5) Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois (6-2, 295)
Newton was a second-team All-American in 2022 and earned a first-team All-Big Ten nod, leading the Illini with 14 tackles for loss from the interior. Whether he's using a swim move to beat the center at 1-technique, swiping past a guard at 3-technique or chasing down ball-carriers to the sideline, Newton is usually involved in the play.
4) Nazir Stackhouse, DT, Georgia (6-3, 320)
It's time for Stackhouse to shine now that former Georgia DT Jalen Carter has joined Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt in the NFL. SEC coaches saw the talent last year, voting him second-team all-conference. Listed at 320 pounds, it's difficult for offensive linemen to move Stackhouse off the line of scrimmage. His run defense acumen reminds me of former Auburn star Derrick Brown, the seventh overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Stackhouse can penetrate gaps in passing situations, as well, getting pressure on quarterbacks despite having only one sack in his career.
3) Bralen Trice, Edge, Washington (6-4, 274)
Trice beat single blocks with regularity in 2022, accumulating team bests of 12 tackles for loss with nine sacks to garner first-team All-Pac-12 honors. The Phoenix native showed explosiveness off the edge and hustle to the ball for an effective secondary rush.
2) Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State (6-4, 260)
It was a surprise when Verse decided to stay in school after his outstanding first year at FSU. The two-time All-Colonial Athletic Association selection at the University of Albany earned first-team All-ACC notice as a newcomer in 2022. He led FSU with 16.5 tackles for loss, including nine sacks. Verse beat left tackles with strength and quickness, swiping them away with strong hands and turning the corner to the quarterback in a hurry.
1) Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State (6-6, 319)
Fashanu's elite power, length and athleticism immediately jumped out last season, his first as a full-time starter. He reportedly received a first-ground grade from the NFL College Advisory Committee after last season. However, he decided to return to finish his degree and gain more experience after missing the end of the 2022 campaign due to injury. He'll likely be receiving high marks again in 2023 with good health.
Twenty-five more to watch
Listed in alphabetical order:
- Yam Banks, S, South Alabama (6-foot-1, 208 pounds)
- Trey Benson, RB, Florida State (6-1, 223)
- LaMiles Brooks, S, Georgia Tech (6-2, 188)
- De'Corian Clark, WR, UTSA (6-3, 215)
- Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky (5-11, 210)
- Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson (6-2, 300)
- Easton Gibbs, LB, Wyoming (6-2, 230)
- Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas (6-3, 242)
- Javon Foster, OT, Missouri (6-5, 319)
- Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma (6-7, 327)
- Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State (6-2, 190)
- Adisa Isaac, Edge, Penn State (6-4, 254)
- Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan (6-3, 305)
- Steve Linton, Edge, Texas Tech (6-5, 235)
- Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College (6-3, 322)
- Bru McCoy, WR, Tennessee (6-3, 220)
- Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo (6-0, 196)
- Moose Muhammad III, WR, Texas A&M (6-1, 205)
- Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin (6-7, 311)
- Bo Nix, QB, Oregon (6-2, 217)
- Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota (6-2, 210)
- John Pius, Edge, William & Mary (6-2, 235)
- Tim Smith, DT, Alabama (6-4, 302)
- Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State (6-4, 251)
- Princely Umanmielen, Edge, Florida (6-5, 255)