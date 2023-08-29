2024 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 1 of college football season

20) T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State (6-2, 200)

Tampa, who is from St. Petersburg, Florida, was a second-team All-Big 12 selection last season, leading the Cyclones with nine pass breakups. His recovery speed is quite good, allowing him to get back into downfield plays even if the receiver gains an advantage during the route. The senior corner also attacks screens and run plays, posting five tackles for loss in 2022.

19) Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State (6-1, 212)

Florida State's hopes of an ACC title rest on the shoulders of Travis. The sixth-year passer is a playmaker who can find targets on the move and loft passes downfield, even when he knows a hit is coming. He also puts pressure on defenses with his speed and toughness as a runner. Travis might not earn elite grades in every category, but a strong season will force scouts to consider him a potential NFL starter.

18) Graham Barton, OT, Duke (6-5, 314)

The three-year starter (at center as a freshman and left tackle for the last two seasons) was a first-team All-ACC selection last fall thanks in part to his athleticism and consistency as a pass protector. His hands are strong and he's aggressive with them, shielding his quarterback from pass rushers and moving defenders in the run game.

17) Antwane Wells Jr., WR, South Carolina (6-1, 208)

Antwane "Juice" Wells Jr. could have departed for the NFL after earning first-team All-SEC honors last season (68-928-13.6, 6 TDs receiving) but he returned for a fourth college season. A first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association selection at James Madison before transferring to South Carolina in 2022, Wells was up to the challenge against SEC defenses, striding downfield and running through tackles after the catch. He has a large catch radius, grabbing passes above his head or below his waist, securing the ball and then getting upfield for big plays.

16) Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina (6-2 1/2, 235)