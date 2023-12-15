2024 NFL Draft: My college football All-Senior Teams

EDGE RUSHER

Laiatu Latu, UCLA (6-5, 265)*

Latu began his career at Washington, but suffered a neck injury that kept him off the field in 2020 and 2021. He's been a force since UCLA team doctors gave him clearance to play, earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors the past two seasons and ranking in the top 10 nationally in sacks both years (tied for eighth with 10.5 in 2022, tied for third with 13 after the 2023 regular season). The 2023 AP first-team All-American and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year leads the FBS with 21.5 tackles for loss, as well, using his combination of strength and quickness to attack runs and quick passes on the edge.

Jared Verse, Florida State (6-4, 260)

Florida State's defense tried its best to get the team into the College Football Playoff after offensive leader/quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending injury. Verse turned up the volume in the past two games, collecting 4.5 of his nine sacks this season (the same total he had in 2022) while providing powerful and relentless pressure off the edge. Even though Verse's tackles for loss dropped from 17 in '22 to 12.5 this season, ACC coaches still voted him first-team all-conference and the Associated Press named him a second-team All-American because of his every-down impact. Verse's heavy, quick hands and ability to beat tackles inside or outside should make him a Day 1 NFL starter.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois (6-2, 295)

Newton's value to the Illinois defense was proven during the team's loss to Wisconsin, as the Badgers came back to win in the fourth quarter after the senior defender was ejected for targeting. The Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and AP first-team All-American finished among the top DTs in the country with 7.5 sacks and accumulated 22.5 tackles for loss over the past two seasons, beating blockers with a quick first step and hustle. While not a massive interior defender, Newton's quickness off the snap and low center of gravity allow him to play with leverage at the line of scrimmage. He even blocked an FBS-best four kicks (two field goals, two extra points).

T'Vondre Sweat, Texas (6-4, 362)*

The colossal Sweat (42 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks in 2023) leads a talented group of Longhorn defensive tackles responsible for the third-best rushing defense in the country (80.8 yards per game). He was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year by league coaches because of the way he bullies offensive linemen and strikes fear into ball carriers while chasing with that massive frame. If Sweat's athletic testing is as exceptional as the offerings of fellow big men Derrick Brown and Jordan Davis at recent NFL Scouting Combines, he'll be picked earlier than most have anticipated.

LINEBACKER

Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M (6-3, 230)

The Aggies' season did not go according to plan, but Cooper stood out as one of the top defenders in the country. He led A&M with 83 tackles, 17 tackles for loss (which tied for ninth in the FBS) and eight sacks in the regular season, displaying the ability to rush the passer, cover receivers in the slot, as well as attack quick screens and running backs to the sideline. National awards didn't include Cooper in their finalist lists, but SEC coaches voted him first-team all-conference and the AP voted him a first-team All-American.

Payton Wilson, N.C. State (6-4, 238)*

Wilson has been fighting knee and shoulder injuries since his high school days, but he led the Wolfpack in tackles during three different seasons (2019, 2020, 2023). The Bednarik Award winner, AP first-team All-American and ACC Defensive Player of the Year ranks in the top five nationally with 11.5 tackles per game and sixth in the FBS with 17.5 tackles for loss, constantly putting himself into position to drag down ball carriers in the backfield and the open field. Wilson is the sort of athletic, three-down cover linebacker NFL teams covet on Day 2, but he also possesses the toughness to work against offensive linemen in run defense.

Cedric Gray, North Carolina (6-2 1/2, 235)*

Teams looking for a physical presence in the middle of the defense should go for Gray on Day 2. The two-time first-team All-ACC selection averaged 10.1 tackles per game this season, finishing second to Payton Wilson in the conference. He's a downhill player who attacks gaps and can get to the outside in a hurry. Gray isn't shy taking on linemen and routinely sheds to find ball carriers, but he also handles zone-coverage responsibilities in the middle of the field. In today's NFL, the Tar Heel generally would be considered a "thumper," but he's more than just an in-the-box defender.

CORNERBACK

Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri (5-11, 178)*

Instead of going to the NFL last season, Abrams-Draine returned to Columbia to work on his craft and help the Tigers compete for an SEC title. The AP second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC selection's four interceptions and 12 pass breakups helped the Tigers finish second in the SEC East (behind only Georgia) and achieve a top-10 ranking. The former receiver's ball skills (seven career interceptions, 33 pass breakups) are impressive. Furthermore, his willingness to battle receivers and attack ball carriers in the open field at 5-11 and 178 pounds portends a bright NFL future.

Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo (6-0, 196)*

Mitchell possesses the size/speed combination all NFL defensive coordinators seek in an outside corner. It's expected the 6-1, 196-pounder will run very well at the combine. The two-time first-team All-MAC selection and 2023 AP second-team All-American led the FBS with 25 passes defended in 2022 and finished second with 19 this season. He often baited quarterbacks into throwing to receivers who had seemingly found open areas in zone coverage, then knocked the ball away upon its arrival. Mitchell also defends downfield throws with physicality and can find and attack jump balls in the end zone.

SAFETY

Tyler Nubin, Minnesota (6-2, 210)

An excellent center fielder for the Golden Gophers over the past four years, Nubin reads the eyes of quarterbacks and attacks the ball in the air, whether he's tracking an underneath route, undercutting a deep throw or approaching the sideline. The AP second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten selection tied for fifth nationally with five interceptions this season, giving him 13 for his career. The 6-2, 210-pounder is not afraid of contact, hitting receivers over the middle or on the sideline to dislodge throws or limit explosive plays. Nubin is also a downhill player against the run who finds and exploits holes before running backs can accelerate through them.

Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State (6-1, 217)*