2024 NFL Draft: My college football All-Senior Teams

Throughout the fall, I tracked the progress of the top prospects on the Reese's Senior Bowl watch list, which was created by the event's executive director, Jim Nagy, and his staff.
With the 2023 college football regular season now in the books, I've put together an all-star squad of potential Senior Bowl participants (many have already accepted invitations), based on their production this year and whether they are likely to be Day 1 or Day 2 selections in the 2024 NFL Draft (April 25-27 in Detroit). Also, I included a second-team all-star squad, which you can find at the bottom of this article.
The 2024 Senior Bowl will be held at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, on Feb. 3 and broadcast live on NFL Network (1 p.m. ET).
ADDITIONAL NOTES:
- Heights and weights are via school measurements.
- * denotes Senior Bowl has announced player accepted invite to the game as of 1 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 15.
QUARTERBACK
Jayden Daniels, LSU (6-foot-4, 210 pounds)
Daniels' play in the second half of the 2023 season not only made him the most efficient passer in FBS history but also the winner of the Heisman Trophy. His 208.0 efficiency rating was calculated using a 72.2 completion percentage (ranking seventh in the FBS), 3,812 passing yards (third) and 40 touchdown passes (tied for first with Oregon's Bo Nix) against just four interceptions. Daniels' two junior 1,000-yard receivers, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., helped the SEC Offensive Player of the Year average a nation-best 11.7 yards per pass attempt. Combining that absurd efficiency with big plays from the pocket and electric running ability (he ranks in the top 25 nationally with 1,134 rush yards), Daniels has vaulted into the first-round discussion.
RUNNING BACK
Blake Corum, Michigan (5-8, 213)
The two-time Big Ten Running Back of the Year leads the FBS with 24 rushing touchdowns heading into bowl season. Corum did not have as many explosive runs in 2023 as he did in 2022 -- after suffering a knee injury late last season, his yards-per-carry mark dropped from 5.9 in '22 to 4.7 this year -- but his effort getting tough yards should not be overlooked. Currently preparing for Michigan's showdown with Alabama in the College Football Playoff, Corum has a strong, compact build and a great feel for running lanes. His receiving ability and willingness to block will make him a three-down NFL back.
Dillon Johnson, Washington (6-0, 218)
The undefeated Pac-12 champion Huskies' offense is known, rightly, for its prolific passing attack. However, Johnson was one of the most productive backs in the country this year, covering 1,113 yards (201 carries, 5.5 per) and scoring 14 times on the ground. He's a furious runner, bringing an enthusiastic toughness between the tackles and routinely leaning into defenders downfield to get the extra yard. Johnson contributed as a blocker and receiver (19-148-7.8) in the passing game this year, as well as during his three years in late head coach Mike Leach's offense at Mississippi State (149-864-5.8 and one TD from 2020 through '22).
WIDE RECEIVER
Rome Odunze, Washington (6-3, 215)
Speaking of Washington's FBS-leading passing offense (343.8 yards per contest), Odunze was Heisman finalist Michael Penix Jr.'s top target. He ranked second nationally with 1,428 receiving yards, sixth with 13 scores and finished in the top 20 with 81 receptions (averaging a healthy 17.6 per catch). The Biletnikoff Award finalist and Associated Press first-team All-American has the size and speed to be a true WR1 at the next level, offering the ability to make plays on screens, crossers and downfield routes.
Xavier Legette, South Carolina (6-3, 227)*
Legette easily eclipsed all previous career highs this season, ranking seventh in the country with 1,255 receiving yards (he had 423 in total over his first four years at South Carolina) on 71 receptions (42) with seven touchdowns (five). While the Gamecocks couldn't make a bowl game, their top receiver did what he could, using his massive frame to box out defenders and also stride past them for big gains. He caught a pass in every contest, and South Carolina's offense struggled when he was banged up against Missouri and Texas A&M.
TIGHT END
Ben Sinnott, Kansas State (6-4, 245)*
Sinnott is a two-time first-team All-Big 12 selection who outperformed his strong 2022 season (31-447-14.4, four TD) with 49 receptions for 676 yards (13.8) and six scores this fall. Big 12 coaches listed him as a fullback in their voting because he's a great blocker in the run game, which will endear him to NFL offensive coordinators looking for versatility in their tight ends. Combining that blocking ability with his strong hands as a receiver -- Sinnott has the willingness to work the middle and get down the seam -- this prospect feels like a solid top-75 selection.
OFFENSIVE TACKLE
Olu Fashanu, Penn State (6-6, 319)
The Nittany Lions led the Big Ten with 37.2 points and 186.7 rushing yards per game in the 2023 regular season because of an experienced offensive line led by this AP first-team All-American. Having just turned 21 years old, Fashanu did not give up a sack during his career (per Pro Football Focus) and his quarterback was barely touched when the 2023 Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year was on the field. Fashanu's size, length, intelligence (he was finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy) and athleticism make him an ideal left tackle prospect.
Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State (6-6, 334)
Oregon State's offensive line was named a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, annually presented to college football's top OL unit. The most consistent player on that front was Fuaga, who pushed around defenders as both a run blocker and pass protector. The right tackle's outstanding lateral agility and hulking frame could push him up NFL draft boards. Don't be surprised if the AP second-team All-American is drafted very early, just like former Tennessee Volunteer and 2023 top-10 pick Darnell Wright.
OFFENSIVE GUARD
Zak Zinter, Michigan (6-6, 322)
Before suffering a broken leg against Ohio State, Zinter was leading the Wolverines' offensive line, which has claimed the past two Joe Moore Awards. Blake Corum and junior back Donovan Edwards ran behind the No. 65 jersey countless times this season, whether he was moving the line of scrimmage or pulling to the left side to hit linemen and/or second-level defenders. A first-team All-Big Ten selection for the second straight year and 2023 AP first-team All-American, Zinter protected quarterback J.J. McCarthy by either escorting penetrating tackles upfield or stoning them on first contact.
Cooper Beebe, Kansas State (6-4, 335)*
The two-time Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year, 2023 Outland Trophy finalist and AP first-team All-American is a stout blocker at the point of attack, halting defensive tackles and blitzers before they get into the backfield. Beebe, a William V. Campbell Trophy finalist, displayed the adaptability to start at left and right tackle during his career (and shift to either spot during his senior year when needed away from his normal left guard spot). The thick build belies his foot quickness, which linebackers and safeties experienced firsthand when Beebe took them out on the move in the run game.
CENTER
Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia (6-4, 310)*
Van Pran has been a three-year starter for Georgia, but he's enjoyed his best campaign in 2023, winning the SEC's Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the conference's best lineman and leading a top-10 offense nationally in terms of scoring (38.4 points per game) and yardage (482.9 per game). He held up well to bull rushes and quickness as a pass protector, aiding the various guards lined up on either side because of injuries up front. Van Pran has the mobility to pull and get to linebackers on combo blocks, making him a third-round value like past SEC pivots Lloyd Cushenberry, Luke Fortner and Ricky Stromberg.
EDGE RUSHER
Laiatu Latu, UCLA (6-5, 265)*
Latu began his career at Washington, but suffered a neck injury that kept him off the field in 2020 and 2021. He's been a force since UCLA team doctors gave him clearance to play, earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors the past two seasons and ranking in the top 10 nationally in sacks both years (tied for eighth with 10.5 in 2022, tied for third with 13 after the 2023 regular season). The 2023 AP first-team All-American and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year leads the FBS with 21.5 tackles for loss, as well, using his combination of strength and quickness to attack runs and quick passes on the edge.
Jared Verse, Florida State (6-4, 260)
Florida State's defense tried its best to get the team into the College Football Playoff after offensive leader/quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending injury. Verse turned up the volume in the past two games, collecting 4.5 of his nine sacks this season (the same total he had in 2022) while providing powerful and relentless pressure off the edge. Even though Verse's tackles for loss dropped from 17 in '22 to 12.5 this season, ACC coaches still voted him first-team all-conference and the Associated Press named him a second-team All-American because of his every-down impact. Verse's heavy, quick hands and ability to beat tackles inside or outside should make him a Day 1 NFL starter.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois (6-2, 295)
Newton's value to the Illinois defense was proven during the team's loss to Wisconsin, as the Badgers came back to win in the fourth quarter after the senior defender was ejected for targeting. The Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and AP first-team All-American finished among the top DTs in the country with 7.5 sacks and accumulated 22.5 tackles for loss over the past two seasons, beating blockers with a quick first step and hustle. While not a massive interior defender, Newton's quickness off the snap and low center of gravity allow him to play with leverage at the line of scrimmage. He even blocked an FBS-best four kicks (two field goals, two extra points).
T'Vondre Sweat, Texas (6-4, 362)*
The colossal Sweat (42 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks in 2023) leads a talented group of Longhorn defensive tackles responsible for the third-best rushing defense in the country (80.8 yards per game). He was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year by league coaches because of the way he bullies offensive linemen and strikes fear into ball carriers while chasing with that massive frame. If Sweat's athletic testing is as exceptional as the offerings of fellow big men Derrick Brown and Jordan Davis at recent NFL Scouting Combines, he'll be picked earlier than most have anticipated.
LINEBACKER
Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M (6-3, 230)
The Aggies' season did not go according to plan, but Cooper stood out as one of the top defenders in the country. He led A&M with 83 tackles, 17 tackles for loss (which tied for ninth in the FBS) and eight sacks in the regular season, displaying the ability to rush the passer, cover receivers in the slot, as well as attack quick screens and running backs to the sideline. National awards didn't include Cooper in their finalist lists, but SEC coaches voted him first-team all-conference and the AP voted him a first-team All-American.
Payton Wilson, N.C. State (6-4, 238)*
Wilson has been fighting knee and shoulder injuries since his high school days, but he led the Wolfpack in tackles during three different seasons (2019, 2020, 2023). The Bednarik Award winner, AP first-team All-American and ACC Defensive Player of the Year ranks in the top five nationally with 11.5 tackles per game and sixth in the FBS with 17.5 tackles for loss, constantly putting himself into position to drag down ball carriers in the backfield and the open field. Wilson is the sort of athletic, three-down cover linebacker NFL teams covet on Day 2, but he also possesses the toughness to work against offensive linemen in run defense.
Cedric Gray, North Carolina (6-2 1/2, 235)*
Teams looking for a physical presence in the middle of the defense should go for Gray on Day 2. The two-time first-team All-ACC selection averaged 10.1 tackles per game this season, finishing second to Payton Wilson in the conference. He's a downhill player who attacks gaps and can get to the outside in a hurry. Gray isn't shy taking on linemen and routinely sheds to find ball carriers, but he also handles zone-coverage responsibilities in the middle of the field. In today's NFL, the Tar Heel generally would be considered a "thumper," but he's more than just an in-the-box defender.
CORNERBACK
Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri (5-11, 178)*
Instead of going to the NFL last season, Abrams-Draine returned to Columbia to work on his craft and help the Tigers compete for an SEC title. The AP second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC selection's four interceptions and 12 pass breakups helped the Tigers finish second in the SEC East (behind only Georgia) and achieve a top-10 ranking. The former receiver's ball skills (seven career interceptions, 33 pass breakups) are impressive. Furthermore, his willingness to battle receivers and attack ball carriers in the open field at 5-11 and 178 pounds portends a bright NFL future.
Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo (6-0, 196)*
Mitchell possesses the size/speed combination all NFL defensive coordinators seek in an outside corner. It's expected the 6-1, 196-pounder will run very well at the combine. The two-time first-team All-MAC selection and 2023 AP second-team All-American led the FBS with 25 passes defended in 2022 and finished second with 19 this season. He often baited quarterbacks into throwing to receivers who had seemingly found open areas in zone coverage, then knocked the ball away upon its arrival. Mitchell also defends downfield throws with physicality and can find and attack jump balls in the end zone.
SAFETY
Tyler Nubin, Minnesota (6-2, 210)
An excellent center fielder for the Golden Gophers over the past four years, Nubin reads the eyes of quarterbacks and attacks the ball in the air, whether he's tracking an underneath route, undercutting a deep throw or approaching the sideline. The AP second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten selection tied for fifth nationally with five interceptions this season, giving him 13 for his career. The 6-2, 210-pounder is not afraid of contact, hitting receivers over the middle or on the sideline to dislodge throws or limit explosive plays. Nubin is also a downhill player against the run who finds and exploits holes before running backs can accelerate through them.
Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State (6-1, 217)*
Oladapo was named a team captain this season, returning to the Beavers for a sixth campaign instead of going pro. He garnered second-team All-Pac-12 notice by being a physical presence in the box for Oregon State, fighting through blocks and showing the speed to track down ball carriers all over the field. In 2023, he accumulated 63 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups, numbers similar to those he posted in his first two years as a starter. Oladapo's thick frame should fit several NFL teams' prototypes for a starting strong safety.
SECOND TEAM
- QB: Michael Penix Jr., Washington (6-foot-3, 213 pounds)
- RB: Trey Benson, Florida State (6-1, 223)
- RB: Ray Davis, Kentucky (5-10, 216)
- WR: Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky (5-11, 210)*
- WR: Jermaine Burton, Alabama (6-0, 194)
- TE: Cade Stover, Ohio State (6-4, 251)
- OT: Jordan Morgan, Arizona (6-5, 325)*
- OT: Javon Foster, Missouri (6-5, 319)
- OL: Troy Fautanu, Washington (6-4, 317)*
- OG: Christian Haynes, UConn (6-2, 313)*
- C: Drake Nugent, Michigan (6-2, 301)
- Edge: Bralen Trice, Washington (6-4, 274)
- Edge: Chris Braswell, Alabama (6-3, 255)
- DL: Darius Robinson, Missouri (6-5, 296)*
- DT: Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson (6-4, 290)*
- LB: Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State (6-2, 239)*
- LB: Jaylan Ford, Texas (6-3, 242)
- LB: Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State (6-2, 245)
- CB: D.J. James, Auburn (6-1, 164)*
- CB: Mike Sainristil, Michigan (5-10, 182)
- S: Malachi Moore, Alabama (6-0, 198)
- S: Jaylin Simpson, Auburn (6-1, 178)*