2024 NFL Draft order: Chargers move into top 10; Raiders jump up to No. 7

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CAROLINA PANTHERS





Panthers' record: 1-12 (.527 strength of schedule)

Panthers' Week 15 opponent: vs. Falcons

Bears' biggest needs: IOL, WR, TE, Edge, QB





﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Justin Fields﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ flashed his dual-threat talent in the Bears' upset win over the Lions on Sunday, something he may need to do more of over the next four weeks to secure his future with the franchise. Chicago general manager Ryan Poles has until May 2 -- just days after the 2024 NFL Draft -- to decide whether to exercise Fields' fifth-year option, which would tie the QB to the team for at least the next two seasons. The way Carolina's season is unfolding, it appears more than likely the Bears will have one of the draft's top two selections -- and thus, the opportunity to start over under center with an elite prospect. Hard to overstate the implications the final four weeks will have on this team going forward.





