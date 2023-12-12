2024 NFL Draft order: Chargers move into top 10; Raiders jump up to No. 7

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2024 NFL Draft heading into Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season, along with the top five needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
Arrows reflect movement from last week's order.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CAROLINA PANTHERS
Panthers' record: 1-12 (.527 strength of schedule)
Panthers' Week 15 opponent: vs. Falcons
Bears' biggest needs: IOL, WR, TE, Edge, QB
Justin Fields flashed his dual-threat talent in the Bears' upset win over the Lions on Sunday, something he may need to do more of over the next four weeks to secure his future with the franchise. Chicago general manager Ryan Poles has until May 2 -- just days after the 2024 NFL Draft -- to decide whether to exercise Fields' fifth-year option, which would tie the QB to the team for at least the next two seasons. The way Carolina's season is unfolding, it appears more than likely the Bears will have one of the draft's top two selections -- and thus, the opportunity to start over under center with an elite prospect. Hard to overstate the implications the final four weeks will have on this team going forward.
See the bottom of this article for analysis of the Panthers' needs.
Biggest needs: QB, CB, TE, OT, RB
Week 15 opponent: vs. Chiefs
New England's offensive issues start at quarterback, even though Bailey Zappe gave the team a glimmer of hope in the first half of the team's win at Pittsburgh. Zappe found Hunter Henry for two scores on Thursday, but the veteran tight end, Mike Gesicki and Pharaoh Brown are all going to be free agents. One of those veterans could return in 2024, but look for the Patriots to find another option in the middle rounds of the draft.
Biggest needs: CB, WR, DT, IOL, TE
Week 15 opponent: vs. 49ers
The Cardinals must rebuild the interior of their offensive line if they are to compete for the playoffs in 2024. Trystan Colon-Castillo, Pat Elflein and Elijah Wilkinson will be free agents after the season, so upgrades and depth at left guard and center appear to be on their way. Right guard Will Hernandez will be playing on the last year of his deal, as well.
Biggest needs: Edge, QB, OT, LB, WR
Week 15 opponent: at Rams
The Commanders have two extra Day 2 picks in this year's draft after moving former first-round pass rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young at the trade deadline. If the team doesn't use its top-five pick on the position, it'll likely use one of those Friday selections -- and maybe even one on Saturday -- to bolster the talent on what's currently slated to be a very thing edge group in 2024.
Week 15 opponent: at Browns
See Pick No. 1 for analysis of the Bears' needs.
Biggest needs: RB, DT, QB, OL, WR
Week 15 opponent: at Saints
The Giants' receiving corps has some pieces, with Darius Slayton and rookie Jalin Hyatt serving as downfield threats and Wan'Dale Robinson showing potential in the slot. But veterans Parris Campbell and Sterling Shepard are impending free agents, and Slayton is entering a contract year. Finding a good value at the position in the middle rounds seems prudent.
Biggest needs: QB, CB, IOL, RB, DT
Week 15 opponent: vs. Chargers
Adam Butler, Bilal Nichols and John Jenkins are all in the final year of their contracts, so the Raiders will likely add to their defensive line through the draft. They began the process of rebuilding their front last April with the selections of Byron Young (Round 3) and Nesta Jade Silvera (Round 7); expect them to continue replenishing the group with a pick on Day 3.
Biggest needs: OT, CB, WR, Edge, RB
Week 15 opponent: vs. Texans
Cornerback is a primary position of need for the Titans in 2024. Veterans Sean Murphy-Bunting (who suffered a knee injury on Monday) and Kristian Fulton are set to become free agents, and former first-round pick Caleb Farley has played in just 12 games -- none so far this season -- over his three-year career. Roger McCreary has been solid since Tennessee selected him in the second round in 2022, but the team must add at least one outside corner in the top half of the draft in April.
Biggest needs: OT, QB, S, WR, IOL
Week 15 opponent: at Dolphins
Veteran safety Chuck Clark could re-sign for 2024 after sitting out this year with a torn ACL suffered in June. But with the recent release of Adrian Amos, and Jordan Whitehead and Ashtyn Davis set to hit free agency, the team must address the safety position this offseason.
Biggest needs: CB, RB, OT, DT, TE
Week 15 opponent: at Raiders
Right tackle Trey Pipkins has given up several sacks this season (including one vs. Denver on Sunday), and the team lacks depth behind him and Rashawn Slater. Assuming the Chargers prefer to keep Jamaree Salyer at guard in 2024, they could use their first-round pick -- currently slated to be their first in the top 10 since they selected Justin Herbert No. 6 overall in 2020 -- to add another tackle or look to Day 2 to shore up the line.
Biggest needs: OT, OG, Edge, CB, K
Week 15 opponent: vs. Giants
The Saints traded Wil Lutz to the Broncos before the start of the season, reuniting him with former Saints coach Sean Payton. Lutz has since converted 26 of 28 field-goal attempts, while his replacement in New Orleans, undrafted rookie Blake Grupe, has gone just 24 for 31. Grupe has made five field goals over 50 yards, but he's the only kicker in the league with two or more misses on attempts of 29 yards or less (7 of 9), per Pro Football Focus. If that becomes a recurring issue during the team's playoff push, New Orleans could be in the market for a new kicker in April.
Biggest needs: QB, WR, Edge, CB, DT
Week 15 opponent: at Panthers
The Falcons traded for Kentavius Street to bolster the defensive line after Grady Jarrett's season-ending injury in October. On Sunday, the former 49er, Saint and Eagle was credited with three tackles and a sack against the Bucs, but Tampa still ran for 148 yards and a score en route to a 29-25 win in Atlanta. Street and Calais Campbell are not signed for 2024, so the team might want to pick up another space-eater up front who can help carry the load while Jarrett works his way back from the torn ACL.
Biggest needs: LB, OG, S, DT, Edge
Week 15 opponent: vs. Eagles
Seattle traded its 2024 second-round pick to the Giants at the deadline for defensive tackle Leonard Williams, but I still have D-line as a need, because he is not yet under contract for next season. Even if the Seahawks re-sign Williams, Mario Edwards is set to hit the open market this spring, and nose tackle Jarran Reed is going to be a 2025 free agent. That means another young lineman could get a phone call from the Seahawks at some point on Day 3.
Biggest needs: OT, CB, LB, DT, K
Week 15 opponent: vs. Commanders
Assuming the Rams find a veteran edge rusher via trade or free agency to add to their young group, they could focus on finding interior linemen, with Larrell Murchinson headed for free agency and Jonah Williams set to be a restricted free agent. Perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate Aaron Donald, who came up just short of grabbing Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson multiple times Sunday, turns 33 in May and is approaching a contract year in 2024.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE HOUSTON TEXANS
Texans' record: 7-6 (.479)
Texans' Week 15 opponent: at Titans
See Pick No. 3 for analysis of the Cardinals' needs and the playoff teams section of this article for analysis of the Texans' needs.
Biggest needs: DT, S, Edge, WR, CB
Week 15 opponent: vs. Cowboys
Stefon Diggs and Khalil Shakir should provide a nice talent base at receiver for quarterback Josh Allen over the next few seasons, but Gabriel Davis (who had zero catches on two targets in Sunday's win over Kansas City) may head elsewhere in free agency this offseason. If that happens, selecting a big-bodied outside receiver becomes a necessity for GM Brandon Beane early on Day 3 -- if not earlier.
Biggest needs: TE, DT, S, CB, Edge
Week 15 opponent: at Lions
Denver has All-Pro cover corner Pat Surtain II outside and budding star Ja'Quan McMillian in the slot. Third-round pick Riley Moss has yet to make an impact, however, and Fabian Moreau is not under contract for next season. Teams rarely have too many cornerbacks, so the Broncos should pick one up on Day 3 of the draft to compete for playing time.
Biggest needs: OT, WR, TE, DT, Edge
Week 15 opponent: vs. Vikings
D.J. Reader should have many suitors on the free agent market in March, so the Bengals must pony up if they want to keep their top defensive tackle in orange and black (or the white-and-black of their alternative unis). Starter B.J. Hill will be in a contract year in 2024, as well, so selecting another lineman in the first four rounds would be a very good idea if Reader and Hill are in the team's medium-term plans.
Biggest needs: OT, S, IOL, CB, RB
Week 15 opponent: vs. Buccaneers
Aaron Jones' injury issues (he lost time earlier this year with a hamstring injury and missed a third consecutive outing in Week 14 due to a knee injury) and AJ Dillon's upcoming free agency make running back a position of need for the Packers in 2024. Jones has had his contract restructured in previous years, and I presume that is likely to happen again before 2024, which is the final season of the deal. Well-travelled veteran Kenyan Drake could offer short-term relief for the rest of 2023, and promising rookie Emanuel Wilson (currently on injured reserve, he is set to be an exclusive rights free agent) might return next year, but picking up another young ball-carrier should be in the team's plans.
Biggest needs: QB, WR, IOL, LB, S
Week 15 opponent: at Packers
The Bucs must decide whether to extend Mike Evans -- who secured his 10th consecutive 1,000-yard season in what is also a contract year -- and whether to restructure the sizable 2024 salaries of Chris Godwin and Russell Gage. Tampa traded a 2024 fifth-round pick to select the promising Trey Palmer in the sixth round last April, but it's probable the team grabs another pass-catcher in Rounds 1 through 4 if Evans, Godwin or Gage (who is out for the season with a knee injury) do not return.
Biggest needs: WR, CB, DT, LB, Edge
Week 15 opponent: vs. Steelers
The Colts failed to sack Bengals quarterbacks Jake Browning and AJ McCarron once in Sunday's 34-14 loss, pointing toward a need for more depth at edge rusher. Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam will lead the way in 2024, and Dayo Odeyingbo can be effective when healthy, but Tyquan Lewis and Jacob Martin are set to be free agents, as is Al-Quadin Muhammad, who was suspended earlier this month for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Biggest needs: QB, Edge, DT, OG, LB
Week 15 opponent: at Bengals
Joshua Dobbs came on like gangbusters after the Vikings traded a late-round pick to the Cardinals for him to serve as Kirk Cousins' emergency replacement. Four interceptions against the Bears in Week 12 brought the former aerospace engineering major back to Earth, however, and he was benched in Minnesota's 3-0 win over the Raiders on Sunday. Cousins' Achilles injury clouds his 2024 outlook as a free agent. Nick Mullens and rookie Jaren Hall are currently the only quarterbacks that will be on the Vikings' 2024 roster.
Biggest needs: CB, OT, WR, IOL, DT
Week 15 opponent: at Colts
Keeanu Benton had to step up early his rookie year, with Cameron Heyward missing six games due to a groin injury -- and the 34-year-old Heyward is currently set to enter the final year of his contract in 2024. There are question marks on the line next season beyond Benton and Heyward, with Montravius Adams and Armon Watts hitting free agency, Larry Ogunjobi due a roster bonus in March and former mid-round picks DeMarvin Leal and Isaiahh Loudermilk still making their way.
Biggest needs: DT, OT, WR, CB, LB
Week 15 opponent: at Patriots
Donovan Smith signed a one-year contract to play left tackle -- and he missed Week 14 with a neck injury. Unproven third-round selection Wanya Morris, who took Smith's place, might be considered by the team to be more of a long-term prospect as a right tackle or swing tackle, in which case finding a new starter on the blind side early in the draft would make sense.
Biggest needs: Edge, OG, DT, WR, OT
Week 15 opponent: vs. Ravens
Jacksonville has some solid interior defensive linemen on the roster, but no true difference-makers. Adding an athletic big man would boost the run defense and help 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker (along with the Jags' other edge rushers) affect the quarterback. That, in turn, would help the secondary prevent the kind of performances that we saw 38-year-old Joe Flacco put up against Jacksonville on Sunday (311 yards, three touchdowns) in Cleveland.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CLEVELAND BROWNS
Browns' record: 8-5 (.550)
Browns' Week 15 opponent: vs. Bears
Texans' biggest needs: OT, DT, Edge, CB, TE
Shaquill Griffin was released by the Texans last month, and Desmond King was elevated from the practice squad to fill the void -- and then on Sunday, Houston allowed 301 yards and two scores through the air to Zach Wilson and the Jets. Derek Stingley has four interceptions since returning from an injury in Week 10, but starters Steven Nelson and Tavierre Thomas are headed for free agency, meaning Houston will likely acquire multiple corners this offseason via free agency and the draft.
See the bottom of this article for analysis of the Browns' needs.
Biggest needs: OT, IOL, S, WR, DT
Week 15 opponent: vs. Jets
Tyreek Hill is a one-man wrecking crew and Jaylen Waddle flashes playmaking ability, but Miami lacks depth behind those two on the 2024 roster. Braxton Berrios, Chase Claypool, Cedrick Wilson or River Cracraft might return instead of signing elsewhere as free agents, but even so, adding another dynamic receiver would be a godsend for Tua Tagovailoa.
Biggest needs: WR, OG, CB, Edge, DT
Week 15 opponent: vs. Broncos
Midseason trade acquisition Donovan Peoples-Jones has not had much of an impact, logging just one catch in four games with the Lions for 17 yards. Jameson Williams is beginning to serve as an effective foil to stalwart Amon-Ra St. Brown, though Williams did not make a catch in the team's disappointing loss at Chicago on Sunday. The release of Marvin Jones Jr. and upcoming free agency of Peoples-Jones and Josh Reynolds makes receiver a top need in Detroit for 2024.
Biggest needs: OT, RB, C, DT, CB
Week 15 opponent: at Bills
First-round pick Mazi Smith has not made much of an impact at defensive tackle in his rookie season, logging 10 tackles (two for loss) so far. He will likely need to step up in Year 2, given that Johnathan Hankins and Neville Gallimore are set to enter free agency. And Osa Odighizuwa could depart after the 2024 season, which will the final year of his rookie contract. Dallas should pick up another lineman in the middle rounds of this year's draft.
Biggest needs: DT, WR, OG, RB, CB
Week 15 opponent: at Jaguars
With starting guards John Simpson and Kevin Zeitler headed for free agency in March, Baltimore might opt to usher in a youth movement on the line. 2023 sixth-round pick Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, 2021 third-rounder Ben Cleveland and a rookie mid-round selection could battle to replace Simpson and Zeitler.
Biggest needs: RB, Edge, WR, LB, CB
Week 15 opponent: at Seahawks
Recent addition Shaq Leonard contributed in the Eagles' loss at Dallas on Sunday night, but he's a free agent after the season, just like fellow linebackers Zach Cunningham and Nicholas Morrow. And with Nakobe Dean coming off a season shortened by a Lisfranc injury, the Eagles would do well to add depth at linebacker. Would anyone be surprised if GM Howie Roseman finds a mid-round value at the position?
Biggest needs: OT, IOL, TE, Edge, DT
Week 15 opponent: at Cardinals
Left tackle Trent Williams is still one of the best in the league at his position. The right side of the line is more uncertain, though, with Colton McKivitz likely to see competition for that job in 2024. I could definitely see San Francisco selecting multiple linemen in this year's draft to bolster a thin depth chart.
TEAMS WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE CHICAGO BEARS
Biggest needs: Edge, WR, CB, LB, IOL
Week 15 opponent: vs. Falcons
The Panthers' 2024 cornerback room is full of question marks. Jaycee Horn has played in just 19 games since being selected eighth overall in 2021; C.J. Henderson, who has missed three games, did not have his fifth-year option exercised; Troy Hill is a free agent; and Donte Jackson is entering his contract year. They must address this position with one or two selections in April.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE HOUSTON TEXANS
Biggest needs: DT, WR, LB, Edge, S
Week 15 opponent: vs. Bears
The Browns' defensive line has looked good at times this season, including during Sunday's win over the Jaguars. The personnel may turn over again this offseason, however, if free agents Jordan Elliott, Shelby Harris and Maurice Hurst are not retained. Even if 2023 third-round pick Siaki Ika can become a run-stuffer alongside Dalvin Tomlinson in 2024, Cleveland needs more depth up front for a solid rotation.