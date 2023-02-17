Around the NFL

Packers, RB Aaron Jones agree to reduced salary of $11 million for 2023 season

Published: Feb 17, 2023 at 07:38 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Green Bay Packers fans can stop worrying about the status of one Aaron this offseason.

Running back Aaron Jones took a pay cut for the 2023 season to remain with the club.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning the Packers and Jones agreed on a reduced salary of $11 million this season, per agent Drew Rosenhaus. The reworked deal comes with an $8.52 million signing bonus.

The Packers RB was set to make $16 million non-guaranteed in 2022. Jones remains under contract for next season at $12 million, which wasn't touched in the new pact.

Jones' contract was always going to need to be reworked this season, as the running back was set to have an untenable $20.013 million salary cap, by far the most for an RB.

The 29-year-old taking a pay cut to remain in Green Bay likely indicates the Packers were prepared to cut him if he didn't agree to the $5 million shave. The team's leverage underscores the continuing decline of the running back market and the multitude of options available to clubs this offseason, both in free agency and the draft.

Jones remains a dynamic playmaker when on the field. Despite a declining Packers offense, the running back gobbled up 1,121 rushing yards on 213 totes with two touchdowns and 395 receiving yards on a career-high 59 catches with five additional scores in 2022.

The combination of Jones and A.J. Dillon forms one of the best backfields in the NFL. The Packers ensured they'll have at least one more year of the dynamic duo.

Now Green Bay can turn its attention back to the other Aaron -- whenever he comes out of the darkness.

