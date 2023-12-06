NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
OTHER NEWS
- The Panthers will be holding training camp in Charlotte, the team announced.
INJURIES
- RB Jonathan Taylor, who had thumb surgery last week, has no timeline to return yet, per head coach Shane Steichen.
INJURIES
- WR Joshua Palmer (knee) is having his 21-day activation window opened, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Palmer was placed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in Week 9.
SIGNINGS
- K Mason Crosby is being signed to the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source. The Rams intend to move Crosby to the active roster in the near future, per Garafolo. The team later announced the signing.
SIGNINGS
- DT C.J. Brewer (practice squad)