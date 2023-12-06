News roundup

Presented By

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 6

Published: Dec 06, 2023 at 10:20 AM Updated: Dec 06, 2023 at 11:37 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Related Links

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 1-11-0

OTHER NEWS

  • The Panthers will be holding training camp in Charlotte, the team announced.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 7-5-0

INJURIES

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2023 · 5-7-0

INJURIES

  • WR Joshua Palmer (knee) is having his 21-day activation window opened, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Palmer was placed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in Week 9.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2023 · 6-6-0

SIGNINGS

  • K Mason Crosby is being signed to the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source. The Rams intend to move Crosby to the active roster in the near future, per Garafolo. The team later announced the signing.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 5-7-0

SIGNINGS

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 13: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 13 Sunday.
news

Injury roundup: Jets RBs Breece Hall (hamstring), Dalvin Cook (shoulder) both expected to play vs. Falcons

The New York Jets will have their full arsenal of running backs available this week as they attempt to end a four-game losing streak. Running backs Breece Hall (hamstring) and Dalvin Cook (shoulder) are both expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Falcons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 12: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 12 Sunday.