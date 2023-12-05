Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 13 game of 2023 season

NFL+ -- the league's exclusive streaming video subscription service -- allows fans to dive deeper into the game they love. Whether you don't want to miss a minute of the action (Full Game), need to speed-run through a matchup (Condensed Game), or aim to break down tape like the experts (All-22), NFL+ has you covered. Each week, NFL.com will highlight the can't-miss moment from each game that fans can re-live on NFL+.
MONDAY GAME
SUNDAY GAMES
- Green Bay Packers 27, Kansas City Chiefs 19
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21, Carolina Panthers 18
- Los Angeles Rams 36, Cleveland Browns 19
- San Francisco 49ers 42, Philadelphia Eagles 19
- Los Angeles Chargers 6, New England Patriots 0
- Detroit Lions 33, New Orleans Saints 28
- Atlanta Falcons 13, New York Jets 8
- Arizona Cardinals 24, Pittsburgh Steelers 10
- Indianapolis Colts 31 Tennessee Titans 28 (OT)
- Miami Dolphins 45, Washington Commanders 15
- Houston Texans 22, Denver Broncos 17
THURSDAY GAME
MONDAY GAME
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
One of the most entertaining games of the 2023 season was chock-full of fantastic sequences. Honestly, watch the whole replay (in a condensed version, of course, because we all have things to get done). But if we're looking for a great sequence in this back-and-forth affair, let's advance to the middle of the third quarter, where Bengals coach Zac Taylor called a receiver pass in a tie game. Josh Allen picked it off, leading to a Trevor Lawrence touchdown on a QB sneak. Cincinnati responded with a nine-play, 48-yard touchdown drive, and disaster struck when Lawrence suffered an ankle injury that forced him out of the game. Cincinnati capitalized, kicking a field goal to regain the lead at 31-28. Backup quarterback C.J. Beathard answered with a drive that ended in a Brandon McManus field goal to send it to overtime, where the Bengals forced a stop, then went on a methodical 12-play drive, covering 42 yards before Evan McPherson drilled the game-winner. Like I said, just watch the whole game. It's worth your time.
Re-watch the Bengals' win on NFL+.
SUNDAY GAMES
Bobby Kownack's NFL+ moment of the game:
There were highlights throughout, such as Green Bay’s gutsy fourth-and-1 call from the Kansas City 44-yard line that resulted in a floating heave to a double-covered Romeo Doubs 33 yards down the field. But that was in the third quarter, and this game came down to the wire. The lone turnover of the game was key in determining Sunday night’s victor. Down five with just over five minutes remaining, the Chiefs were nearing midfield when Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon saw the ball early on a Patrick Mahomes throw to the first-down marker and picked it off. The Packers managed three first downs on the ensuing drive, forcing the Chiefs to use all their timeouts and capping off the 11-play, 35-yard march in a clutch 48-yard field goal by Anders Carlson. Now with an eight-point lead, Green Bay only had to defend the end zone with 70 seconds remaining. The defense did, and the surging Packers downed the reigning Super Bowl champs.
Re-watch the Packers' win on NFL+.
LATE WINDOW
Michael Baca's NFL+ moment of the game:
Carolina's lead in the third quarter quickly evaporated thanks to Mike Evans, who broke free to score a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of Tampa Bay's ensuing possession. Evans raced toward the end zone after catching Baker Mayfield's pass at the 50-yard line, beating Panthers cornerback C.J. Henderson to the pylon for the longest reception of his career. Evans went on to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark for the season with his 162-yard day, marking the 10th straight year he's hit the benchmark since coming into the NFL in 2014.
Re-watch the Buccaneers' win on NFL+.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
Sean McVay put on a coaching clinic Sunday, staying one step ahead of Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz in a second half that saw Matthew Stafford execute McVay's scheme exquisitely, leading a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that included two big completions to Demarcus Robinson. Not to be outdone, veteran Joe Flacco led a methodical march, using 13 plays to cover 75 yards and capping the drive with an eight-yard touchdown pass to Harrison Bryant. Dustin Hopkins' missed PAT threw the Browns into a desperate situation, though, and after Cleveland forced a punt, Flacco threw an interception on the first play of the Browns' ensuing drive. The Rams ran away with the game from there, riding Kyren Williams and Stafford's sharp passes to an eventual 17-point win.
Re-watch the Rams' win on NFL+.
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Eagles cut the 49ers’ lead to 21-13 in the third quarter, appearing to set the stage for a fantastic finish in Philadelphia between arguably the NFC’s two best teams. The 49ers had other plans. After a sack on first down, Brock Purdy hit Brandon Aiyuk for a key third-down conversion to keep the drive alive, and Christian McCaffrey ripped off 16 yards for another first down. With the Eagles on their heels, they blitzed Purdy, but he found Deebo Samuel, who broke Nicholas Morrow ’s tackle attempt and outraced the Eagles’ defense 48 yards to the end zone for the back-breaking score.
Re-watch the 49ers' win on NFL+.
Michael Baca's NFL+ moment of the game:
After forcing a quick three-and-out to start the second half, New England seemed to have made the proper adjustments once its offense crossed midfield on the ensuing drive. But once the Patriots entered field goal range in a six-point game, the Chargers' defense tightened its grip. Khalil Mack and Justin Hollins sacked Bailey Zappe on second and third down, respectively, to end an 11-play drive and force a punt from the Chargers’ 43-yard line. The consecutive sacks appeared to take the wind out of the sails of an offense that mightily struggled to move the chains all afternoon. A similar scenario would doom the Patriots in the fourth quarter when Eric Kendricks and Derwin James sacked Zappe on consecutive plays to force a turnover on downs, but it was the first instance that really flustered an offense that thought it had something going.
Re-watch the Chargers' win on NFL+.
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
After trailing, 21-0, seven minutes into the contest, the Saints clawed back into it. They pulled to within three points, then held the Lions to a field goal for a 27-21 deficit. Derek Carr got the ball back with a chance to take the lead. Instead, on the first play of the drive, he took the snap and had the ball accidentally popped out by one of his offensive linemen. Detroit recovers. Two plays later, Jameson Williams blasted off for a dynamic TD. The sequence defined the game: One team bumbling its way into another loss. Another gladly takes advantage of gifts.
Re-watch the Lions' win on NFL+.
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
We should have known when Desmond Ridder fumbled the opening snap what type of game we were in for. The sloppy, defensive struggle saw a single touchdown. Oh, but what a connection it was. Early in the second quarter, after the Falcons forced a Dalvin Cook fumble, Atlanta took over with a short field. A few runs and a 13-yard Ridder connection with Kyle Pitts put the ball at the 20. Ridder dropped back, lobbing an excellent ball to tight end MyCole Pruitt, who laid out for the snag to give the Falcons a lead they wouldn’t surrender.
Re-watch the Falcons' win on NFL+.
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Steelers were hanging on for dear life midway through the fourth quarter, trailing, 17-3, to the visiting Cardinals, when an old friend ended any hope of a miracle comeback. James Conner, who was cooking in the second half, took a third-and-2 handoff from the Pittsburgh 9-yard line and rumbled into the end zone, breaking through tackle attempts by the Steelers’ Larry Ogunjobi and Minkah Fitzpatrick to score. That was the second of Conner’s two second-half TDs, which helped put his former team away in a shocking upset.
Re-watch the Cardinals' win on NFL+.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
Who doesn't love a good game-shifting play on special teams? The Colts provided two of these in succession, dialing up an overloaded rush on the right side of the line late in the third quarter and getting home, blocking Ryan Stonehouse 's punt and leaving it loose for Grant Stuard to return 18 yards for a touchdown. Indianapolis wasn't done there, though, sending a late rusher off the edge on Tennessee's next punt, forcing a Stonehouse fumble (and unfortunate season-ending injury) that the Colts recovered at Tennessee's 7-yard line. The two takeaways produced nine points for Indianapolis, and also set off a wild chain of events that included a pick-two, a missed PAT to preserve a tie, and a trip into overtime that saw both squads put points on the board. Stick around through the end; it's worth your time.
Re-watch the Colts' win on NFL+.
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
The drama all came early on. Miami took a 10-0 lead on a 78-yard Tua Tagovailoa-to-Tyreek Hill touchdown and a Jason Sanders field goal, and though Hill’s TD was spectacular -- as was his 60-yarder in the second quarter -- we want to shine a spotlight on Miami’s fine defense. From his own 33-yard line, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell tried to throw a quick screen to Jahan Dotson, but Miami’s Andrew Van Ginkel wasn’t having any of that. He jumped Howell’s quick pass and picked it, running it back 33 yards for the score and a 17-0 Miami lead.
Re-watch the Dolphins' win on NFL+.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
We'll pick up the action midway through the third when the Broncos found themselves trailing by 13 with zero offensive juice. Russell Wilson and Courtland Sutton remedied the situation, hooking up on a spectacular 45-yard touchdown pass to get the Broncos back into the game. The next Denver possession ended in an interception, though, with rookie Will Anderson tipping a Wilson pass into the arms of Derek Stingley Jr. , leading to a Texans touchdown. Denver responded immediately, covering 75 yards in five plays and ending with a Wilson rushing touchdown. Then, the interceptions started flowing. Wilson threw two on Denver's final two possessions, with the latter providing plenty of excitement in the final seconds of the game. Watch through the end to see Denver's hopes go up in smoke.
Re-watch the Texans' win on NFL+.
THURSDAY GAME
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
After a back-and-forth game filled with passes thrown (penalty flags, too) all over the field, the Cowboys forced a fourth-down stop with seven minutes to go near midfield, trailing 35-30 to Seattle. Dak Prescott hit CeeDee Lamb three times to get in the red zone, and after Prescott took a delay of game penalty, he atoned by hitting Jake Ferguson for a pretty 12-yard score. Prescott then found Brandin Cooks for the two-point conversion and a 38-35 lead. Dallas would tack on a field goal and make two more defensive stops to hang on.
Re-watch the Cowboys' win on NFL+.