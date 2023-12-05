Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 13 game of 2023 season





There were highlights throughout, such as Green Bay’s gutsy fourth-and-1 call from the Kansas City 44-yard line that resulted in a floating heave to a double-covered ﻿﻿﻿Romeo Doubs﻿﻿﻿ 33 yards down the field. But that was in the third quarter, and this game came down to the wire. The lone turnover of the game was key in determining Sunday night’s victor. Down five with just over five minutes remaining, the Chiefs were nearing midfield when Packers cornerback ﻿﻿﻿Keisean Nixon﻿﻿﻿ saw the ball early on a ﻿﻿﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿﻿﻿ throw to the first-down marker and picked it off. The Packers managed three first downs on the ensuing drive, forcing the Chiefs to use all their timeouts and capping off the 11-play, 35-yard march in a clutch 48-yard field goal by ﻿﻿﻿Anders Carlson﻿﻿﻿. Now with an eight-point lead, Green Bay only had to defend the end zone with 70 seconds remaining. The defense did, and the surging Packers downed the reigning Super Bowl champs.





