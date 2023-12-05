What We Learned

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 13 game of 2023 season

Published: Dec 05, 2023 at 01:58 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL+ -- the league's exclusive streaming video subscription service -- allows fans to dive deeper into the game they love. Whether you don't want to miss a minute of the action (Full Game), need to speed-run through a matchup (Condensed Game), or aim to break down tape like the experts (All-22), NFL+ has you covered. Each week, NFL.com will highlight the can't-miss moment from each game that fans can re-live on NFL+.

MONDAY GAME

SUNDAY GAMES

THURSDAY GAME

MONDAY GAME

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2023 · 6-6-0
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 8-4-0

FULL BOX SCORE


Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:


﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿One of the most entertaining games of the 2023 season was chock-full of fantastic sequences. Honestly, watch the whole replay (in a condensed version, of course, because we all have things to get done). But if we're looking for a great sequence in this back-and-forth affair, let's advance to the middle of the third quarter, where Bengals coach Zac Taylor called a receiver pass in a tie game. Josh Allen picked it off, leading to a ﻿﻿﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿﻿﻿ touchdown on a QB sneak. Cincinnati responded with a nine-play, 48-yard touchdown drive, and disaster struck when Lawrence suffered an ankle injury that forced him out of the game. Cincinnati capitalized, kicking a field goal to regain the lead at 31-28. Backup quarterback ﻿﻿﻿C.J. Beathard﻿﻿﻿ answered with a drive that ended in a ﻿﻿﻿Brandon McManus﻿﻿﻿ field goal to send it to overtime, where the Bengals forced a stop, then went on a methodical 12-play drive, covering 42 yards before ﻿﻿﻿Evan McPherson﻿﻿﻿ drilled the game-winner. Like I said, just watch the whole game. It's worth your time.


Re-watch the Bengals' win on NFL+.


Back to top

SUNDAY GAMES

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2023 · 6-6-0
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2023 · 8-4-0


Bobby Kownack's NFL+ moment of the game:


There were highlights throughout, such as Green Bay’s gutsy fourth-and-1 call from the Kansas City 44-yard line that resulted in a floating heave to a double-covered ﻿﻿﻿Romeo Doubs﻿﻿﻿ 33 yards down the field. But that was in the third quarter, and this game came down to the wire. The lone turnover of the game was key in determining Sunday night’s victor. Down five with just over five minutes remaining, the Chiefs were nearing midfield when Packers cornerback ﻿﻿﻿Keisean Nixon﻿﻿﻿ saw the ball early on a ﻿﻿﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿﻿﻿ throw to the first-down marker and picked it off. The Packers managed three first downs on the ensuing drive, forcing the Chiefs to use all their timeouts and capping off the 11-play, 35-yard march in a clutch 48-yard field goal by ﻿﻿﻿Anders Carlson﻿﻿﻿. Now with an eight-point lead, Green Bay only had to defend the end zone with 70 seconds remaining. The defense did, and the surging Packers downed the reigning Super Bowl champs. 


Re-watch the Packers' win on NFL+.


Back to top

LATE WINDOW

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 5-7-0
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 1-11-0

FULL BOX SCORE


Michael Baca's NFL+ moment of the game:


Carolina's lead in the third quarter quickly evaporated thanks to ﻿﻿﻿Mike Evans﻿﻿﻿, who broke free to score a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of Tampa Bay's ensuing possession. Evans raced toward the end zone after catching ﻿﻿﻿Baker Mayfield﻿﻿﻿'s pass at the 50-yard line, beating Panthers cornerback ﻿﻿﻿C.J. Henderson﻿﻿﻿ to the pylon for the longest reception of his career. Evans went on to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark for the season with his 162-yard day, marking the 10th straight year he's hit the benchmark since coming into the NFL in 2014.


Re-watch the Buccaneers' win on NFL+.


Back to top


Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2023 · 6-6-0
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 7-5-0


Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:


Sean McVay put on a coaching clinic Sunday, staying one step ahead of Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz in a second half that saw Matthew Stafford execute McVay's scheme exquisitely, leading a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that included two big completions to Demarcus Robinson. Not to be outdone, veteran Joe Flacco led a methodical march, using 13 plays to cover 75 yards and capping the drive with an eight-yard touchdown pass to Harrison Bryant. Dustin Hopkins' missed PAT threw the Browns into a desperate situation, though, and after Cleveland forced a punt, Flacco threw an interception on the first play of the Browns' ensuing drive. The Rams ran away with the game from there, riding Kyren Williams and Stafford's sharp passes to an eventual 17-point win.


Re-watch the Rams' win on NFL+.


Back to top


San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
9-3
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
10-2


Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:


The Eagles cut the 49ers’ lead to 21-13 in the third quarter, appearing to set the stage for a fantastic finish in Philadelphia between arguably the NFC’s two best teams. The 49ers had other plans. After a sack on first down, ﻿﻿﻿Brock Purdy﻿﻿﻿ hit ﻿﻿﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿﻿﻿ for a key third-down conversion to keep the drive alive, and ﻿﻿﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿﻿﻿ ripped off 16 yards for another first down. With the Eagles on their heels, they blitzed Purdy, but he found ﻿﻿﻿Deebo Samuel﻿﻿﻿, who broke ﻿﻿﻿Nicholas Morrow﻿﻿﻿ ’s tackle attempt and outraced the Eagles’ defense 48 yards to the end zone for the back-breaking score. 


Re-watch the 49ers' win on NFL+.


Back to top


Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
5-7
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2-10


Michael Baca's NFL+ moment of the game:


After forcing a quick three-and-out to start the second half, New England seemed to have made the proper adjustments once its offense crossed midfield on the ensuing drive. But once the Patriots entered field goal range in a six-point game, the Chargers' defense tightened its grip. Khalil Mack and Justin Hollins sacked Bailey Zappe on second and third down, respectively, to end an 11-play drive and force a punt from the Chargers’ 43-yard line. The consecutive sacks appeared to take the wind out of the sails of an offense that mightily struggled to move the chains all afternoon. A similar scenario would doom the Patriots in the fourth quarter when Eric Kendricks and Derwin James sacked Zappe on consecutive plays to force a turnover on downs, but it was the first instance that really flustered an offense that thought it had something going.


Re-watch the Chargers' win on NFL+.


Back to top



Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
9-3
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
5-7


Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:


After trailing, 21-0, seven minutes into the contest, the Saints clawed back into it. They pulled to within three points, then held the Lions to a field goal for a 27-21 deficit. ﻿﻿Derek Carr﻿﻿ got the ball back with a chance to take the lead. Instead, on the first play of the drive, he took the snap and had the ball accidentally popped out by one of his offensive linemen. Detroit recovers. Two plays later, ﻿﻿Jameson Williams﻿﻿ blasted off for a dynamic TD. The sequence defined the game: One team bumbling its way into another loss. Another gladly takes advantage of gifts.


Re-watch the Lions' win on NFL+.


Back to top


Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
6-6
New York Jets
New York Jets
4-8


Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:


We should have known when ﻿﻿Desmond Ridder﻿﻿ fumbled the opening snap what type of game we were in for. The sloppy, defensive struggle saw a single touchdown. Oh, but what a connection it was. Early in the second quarter, after the Falcons forced a ﻿﻿Dalvin Cook﻿﻿ fumble, Atlanta took over with a short field. A few runs and a 13-yard Ridder connection with ﻿﻿Kyle Pitts﻿﻿ put the ball at the 20. Ridder dropped back, lobbing an excellent ball to tight end ﻿﻿MyCole Pruitt﻿﻿, who laid out for the snag to give the Falcons a lead they wouldn’t surrender.


Re-watch the Falcons' win on NFL+.


Back to top



Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2-10
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
7-4


Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:


The Steelers were hanging on for dear life midway through the fourth quarter, trailing, 17-3, to the visiting Cardinals, when an old friend ended any hope of a miracle comeback. ﻿﻿﻿James Conner﻿﻿﻿, who was cooking in the second half, took a third-and-2 handoff from the Pittsburgh 9-yard line and rumbled into the end zone, breaking through tackle attempts by the Steelers’ ﻿﻿﻿Larry Ogunjobi﻿﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿﻿Minkah Fitzpatrick﻿﻿﻿ to score. That was the second of Conner’s two second-half TDs, which helped put his former team away in a shocking upset.


Re-watch the Cardinals' win on NFL+.


Back to top


Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
7-5
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
4-8


Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:


Who doesn't love a good game-shifting play on special teams? The Colts provided two of these in succession, dialing up an overloaded rush on the right side of the line late in the third quarter and getting home, blocking ﻿﻿Ryan Stonehouse﻿﻿ 's punt and leaving it loose for ﻿﻿Grant Stuard﻿﻿ to return 18 yards for a touchdown. Indianapolis wasn't done there, though, sending a late rusher off the edge on Tennessee's next punt, forcing a Stonehouse fumble (and unfortunate season-ending injury) that the Colts recovered at Tennessee's 7-yard line. The two takeaways produced nine points for Indianapolis, and also set off a wild chain of events that included a pick-two, a missed PAT to preserve a tie, and a trip into overtime that saw both squads put points on the board. Stick around through the end; it's worth your time.


Re-watch the Colts' win on NFL+.


Back to top


Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
9-3
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
4-9


Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:


The drama all came early on. Miami took a 10-0 lead on a 78-yard ﻿﻿﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿﻿﻿-to-﻿﻿﻿Tyreek Hill﻿﻿﻿ touchdown and a ﻿﻿﻿Jason Sanders﻿﻿﻿ field goal, and though Hill’s TD was spectacular -- as was his 60-yarder in the second quarter -- we want to shine a spotlight on Miami’s fine defense. From his own 33-yard line, Commanders quarterback ﻿﻿﻿Sam Howell﻿﻿﻿ tried to throw a quick screen to ﻿﻿﻿Jahan Dotson﻿﻿﻿, but Miami’s ﻿﻿﻿Andrew Van Ginkel﻿﻿﻿ wasn’t having any of that. He jumped Howell’s quick pass and picked it, running it back 33 yards for the score and a 17-0 Miami lead.


Re-watch the Dolphins' win on NFL+.


Back to top


Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2023 · 7-5-0
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2023 · 6-6-0


Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:


We'll pick up the action midway through the third when the Broncos found themselves trailing by 13 with zero offensive juice. ﻿﻿﻿Russell Wilson﻿﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿﻿Courtland Sutton﻿﻿﻿ remedied the situation, hooking up on a spectacular 45-yard touchdown pass to get the Broncos back into the game. The next Denver possession ended in an interception, though, with rookie Will Anderson tipping a Wilson pass into the arms of ﻿﻿﻿Derek Stingley Jr.﻿﻿﻿ , leading to a Texans touchdown. Denver responded immediately, covering 75 yards in five plays and ending with a Wilson rushing touchdown. Then, the interceptions started flowing. Wilson threw two on Denver's final two possessions, with the latter providing plenty of excitement in the final seconds of the game. Watch through the end to see Denver's hopes go up in smoke.


Re-watch the Texans' win on NFL+.


Back to top


THURSDAY GAME

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2023 · 9-3-0
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2023 · 6-6-0

FULL BOX SCORE


Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:


After a back-and-forth game filled with passes thrown (penalty flags, too) all over the field, the Cowboys forced a fourth-down stop with seven minutes to go near midfield, trailing 35-30 to Seattle. ﻿﻿﻿﻿Dak Prescott﻿﻿﻿﻿ hit ﻿﻿﻿﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿﻿﻿﻿ three times to get in the red zone, and after Prescott took a delay of game penalty, he atoned by hitting ﻿﻿﻿﻿Jake Ferguson﻿﻿﻿﻿ for a pretty 12-yard score. Prescott then found ﻿﻿﻿﻿Brandin Cooks﻿﻿﻿﻿ for the two-point conversion and a 38-35 lead. Dallas would tack on a field goal and make two more defensive stops to hang on.


Re-watch the Cowboys' win on NFL+.


Back to top

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Bengals' win over Jaguars on Monday night

Jake Browning led the Bengals to a 34-31 overtime win over the Jaguars following an Evan McPherson game-winning field goal. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The Dolphins, Saints and Texans were among the victors to emerge from the early window Sunday in Week 13. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Cowboys' win over Seahawks on Thursday night

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys went back and forth with Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks, rallying for a 41-35 comeback win to remain perfect at home this season.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Bears' win over Vikings on Monday night

Quarterback Justin Fields drove his squad down the field and kicker Cairo Santos booted the game-winner to push the Bears past the Minnesota Vikings, 12-10, on Monday night.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The Steelers' offense awoke to break a 58-game streak against the Bengals. Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Dolphins' win over Jets on Black Friday

The Miami Dolphins took care of the Tim Boyle-led New York Jets and cruised to an easy win on the NFL's first-ever game on Black Friday. NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down what he learned from the game.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Thanksgiving Day games

Jordan Love and the Packers kicked off a Thanksgiving tripleheader with a win over the Lions. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott followed that up with a rout of the rival Commanders.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 11 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 11 game of the 2023 season.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Eagles' win over Chiefs on Monday night

In a Super Bowl LVII rematch, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs went down to the wire once again. This time around, though, it was the Eagles who prevailed as Jalen Hurts and the Philly D came up big late to rally past the Chiefs, 21-17. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The Texans found a way to win on a day when C.J. Stroud didn't match his usual form. Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Ravens' win over Bengals on Thursday night

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens emerged victorious from an AFC North showdown with the Bengals on Thursday 