Jets head coach Robert Saleh announces QB Zach Wilson will start Sunday vs. Texans

After the Boyle experiment failed miserably, leading to the QB's release on Tuesday, and Siemian showed no better in a relief appearance, the Jets will give Wilson another shot at redemption.

"It was good," Saleh said of the conversation with Wilson. "He's fired up. Like I said on Monday, he came into my office, he wants the ball. He's excited about getting this opportunity."

On Monday, Saleh refuted a report suggesting Wilson was reluctant to return to the starting lineup.

Two days later, Wilson is back in the saddle.

The former No. 2 overall pick has struggled to move the ball after taking the reins from Aaron Rodgers following an Achilles tear on the season's opening drive. In 10 games, including nine starts, Wilson has completed 59.2% of his passes for 1,944 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions while losing five fumbles.

Between the briefest flashes of playmaking -- see: Chiefs game -- the 24-year-old passer struggled to make the right reads, missed too many easy tosses, displayed crumbling pocket presence, and at times appeared reluctant to pull the trigger. But Wilson is one of many issues with the Jets offense, which has sported head-scratching and unimaginative play-calling, woeful offensive line play, a nonexistent run game, and, outside of Garrett Wilson, little receiver support.

Saleh stood firm behind Wilson early in the season despite the struggles before the Week 12 benching. Now that it's evident the other options are worse, Gang Green will ask Wilson to take the lead again.

Asked if he envisions Wilson being the starter the rest of the way, Saleh responded: "God willing."