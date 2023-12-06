NFL RB Index, Week 14: Top three running back duos right now

This decision was fairly easy. Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane are two of the fastest players in the NFL, with the veteran Mostert reaching 21 miles per hour on two rushes this season and Achane hitting the mark on three, per Next Gen Stats. It’s not just speed that makes them so dangerous, though. They are explosive out of the backfield and can take it to the house from anywhere on the field. Through 13 weeks, Mostert ranks third in the NFL in rush yards (828) and first in rushing touchdowns (14), while Achane is averaging an insane 9.5 yards per carry and 89.0 rush yards per game (both league highs, minimum 50 carries).





As a team, Miami is pacing the NFL with 5.3 yards per carry this season, and in the four games where Achane has played at least 40 percent of the offensive snaps, the Dolphins have rushed for a whopping 7.0 yards per pop. They boast arguably the best offense in the NFL, but it’s not all Tua Tagovailoa and all-world receiver Tyreek Hill. A lot of what Mike McDaniel likes to do downfield in the pass game wouldn’t happen as seamlessly without an elite rushing attack.