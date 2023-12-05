Around the NFL

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14 of 2023 NFL season

Published: Dec 05, 2023 at 01:22 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season.

NFC

Dallas Cowboys (9-3) vs. (vs. Philadelphia (10-2); Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Dallas clinches playoff berth with:

  1. DAL win + MIN loss or tie + GB loss or tie + SEA loss + TB loss or tie + DET win or tie + LAR loss or tie (as long as GB and MIN both don't tie) OR
  2. DAL win + MIN loss or tie + GB loss or tie + SEA loss + TB loss or tie + DET win or tie + NO loss or tie (as long as GB and MIN both don't tie) OR
  3. DAL win + MIN loss or tie + GB loss or tie + SEA loss + TB tie + DET win or tie (as long as GB and MIN both don't tie)

Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) (at Dallas (9-3); Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Philadelphia clinches playoff berth with:

  1. PHI win + SEA loss or tie OR
  2. PHI win + LAR loss or tie OR
  3. PHI win + GB loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR
  4. PHI win + GB loss or tie + DET loss OR
  5. PHI tie + LAR loss + SEA loss OR
  6. PHI tie + LAR loss + MIN loss or tie OR
  7. PHI tie + LAR loss + GB loss or tie OR
  8. PHI tie + SEA loss + MIN loss or tie OR
  9. PHI tie + SEA loss + GB loss or tie OR
  10. PHI tie + MIN loss + GB loss

San Francisco 49ers (9-3) (vs. Seattle (6-6); Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

San Francisco clinches playoff berth with:

  1. SF win + GB loss OR
  2. SF win + MIN loss OR
  3. SF win + GB tie + MIN tie

