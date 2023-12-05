Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14 of 2023 NFL season

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season.
NFC
Dallas Cowboys (9-3) vs. (vs. Philadelphia (10-2); Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
Dallas clinches playoff berth with:
- DAL win + MIN loss or tie + GB loss or tie + SEA loss + TB loss or tie + DET win or tie + LAR loss or tie (as long as GB and MIN both don't tie) OR
- DAL win + MIN loss or tie + GB loss or tie + SEA loss + TB loss or tie + DET win or tie + NO loss or tie (as long as GB and MIN both don't tie) OR
- DAL win + MIN loss or tie + GB loss or tie + SEA loss + TB tie + DET win or tie (as long as GB and MIN both don't tie)
Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) (at Dallas (9-3); Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
Philadelphia clinches playoff berth with:
- PHI win + SEA loss or tie OR
- PHI win + LAR loss or tie OR
- PHI win + GB loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR
- PHI win + GB loss or tie + DET loss OR
- PHI tie + LAR loss + SEA loss OR
- PHI tie + LAR loss + MIN loss or tie OR
- PHI tie + LAR loss + GB loss or tie OR
- PHI tie + SEA loss + MIN loss or tie OR
- PHI tie + SEA loss + GB loss or tie OR
- PHI tie + MIN loss + GB loss
San Francisco 49ers (9-3) (vs. Seattle (6-6); Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)
San Francisco clinches playoff berth with:
- SF win + GB loss OR
- SF win + MIN loss OR
- SF win + GB tie + MIN tie