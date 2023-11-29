NFL RB Index, Week 13: Three running backs who can save their teams' seasons

Rookie Bijan Robinson is one of the most talented players at the running back position. Atlanta is getting more creative in how it utilizes his explosiveness with Arthur Smith dialing up packages that cater to his strengths. Though he lined up primarily in the backfield in Sunday’s win over the rival Saints, Robinson had one of his more productive games with 16 carries for 91 rush yards and three receptions for 32 yards. He also hit pay dirt twice, scoring on the ground for the third time in the last four games and on a deep pass from Desmond Ridder in the fourth quarter. The 26-yard connection between Ridder and Robinson was just the second TD reception by a running back on a deep target (20-plus air yards) this season, per Next Gen Stats.





The Falcons (5-6) now lead the NFC South heading into December, and while Drake London and Kyle Pitts are great weapons, the rookie is the engine that makes this thing go. Finding ways to get Robinson the ball at least 20 times per game -- he's averaging 21 touches in the last two games -- could be the key in getting Atlanta back to the postseason.