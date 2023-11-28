Colts RB Jonathan Taylor to undergo thumb surgery, miss multiple weeks

Taylor already missed the initial four games of the 2023 season on the physically unable to perform because of an ankle injury sustained last year. Amid his injury woes, he was also embroiled in a contract standoff with the Colts that concluded with him receiving a three-year, $42 million contract extension in October.

Though Taylor's loss is no doubt a blow to the burgeoning Colts, winners of three in a row and holders of the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff race, they're no strangers of Sundays without Taylor. Zack Moss still stands as the team leader in rushing yards with 672 and has also racked up five touchdowns and a team-high 141 carries, while Taylor has rushed for 414 yards and four touchdowns on 100 carries.