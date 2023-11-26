2023 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Sunday's games





Steelers finally put up 400 yards of offense. Following the firing of offensive coordinator Matt Canada, Pittsburgh moved the ball with aplomb, gobbling up 421 total yards. It was the Steelers’ first time reaching the 400-yard plateau in 58 contests (Week 2, 2020). Most notable was the big plays from a previously wheezing offense. Pittsburgh picked up six plays of 20-plus yards, including four through the air. Kenny Pickett used the middle of the field, hitting tight end Pat Freiermuth for chunk gains. The QB also dropped a couple of deep sideline shots to George Pickens and Diontae Johnson. With the ground game churning out 153 yards, it was the best the Steelers offense has moved the ball. The inability to finish drives was still an issue, as Pittsburgh went 1 of 4 in the red zone. Mike Tomlin's crew will have to take that next step down the stretch, but the first game with a new play-caller is a breath of fresh air in Pittsburgh. Bengals offense lacks explosiveness with Jake Browning under center. Making his first start, the quarterback wasn't the biggest issue for Cincy's offense, but there was a notable lack of field-stretching opportunities against the Steelers D. Browning's biggest passes came on a 39-yard screen late to Joe Mixon and a deflected pass that Ja'Marr Chase took for 31. Browning completed only one pass of 10-plus air yards, per Next Gen Stats. The QB threw a bad INT and put the ball in harm's way several times. But the more significant issue was the lack of help for the QB. The Bengals couldn't run the ball, with Joe Mixon earning 16 yards on eight carries with a long of four yards. To get through the rest of the season with Browning under center, the Bengals must find aid for the passer. T.J. Watt leads swarming Steelers defense. Once again, Pittsburgh made life difficult for an inexperienced quarterback. Watt generated two sacks, one in which the Bengals left him inexplicably unblocked, and four QB pressures. Watt (91.0 sacks) joined Pro Football Hall of Famer Reggie White as the only players with 90+ sacks over their first 100 career NFL games since individual sacks were first tracked in 1982. The Steelers squatted on the short throws as the game progressed, getting hands on the ball and squeezing routes. Trailing at halftime, defensive back Trenton Thompson jumpstarted the comeback with an interception that led to Pittsburgh's only TD drive. The defense could have earned more INTs, with DBs jumping passes. The Steelers held Cincy to just 10 first downs and 25 rush yards.





Next Gen stat of the game: Joey Porter Jr. lined up across from Ja’Marr Chase on 24 of his 28 routes (85.7% shadow), while pressing Chase on 10 of those routes (41.7% press). Chase caught both of his targets for 36 yards when Porter was the nearest defender in coverage (0.9 yards average separation) with both receptions coming in man coverage in tight windows.





NFL Research: The Steelers outgained their opponent for the first time in 2023 (Pittsburgh: 421, Cincinnati: 222). The Steelers were outgained by 875 total yards from Weeks 1-11 (30th in NFL).





