Trevor Lawrence on potential long-term rivalry with C.J. Stroud: 'I want teams in our division to be as bad as possible'

"I want teams in our division to be as bad as possible," he said, chuckling, via the team's official website. "That's how I see it. The way they're playing, it's exciting, yes. There's gonna be some, I'm sure, great matchups down the road. And C.J. is playing lights out. He's doing a great job. To be a rookie and to play how he is, I've got a lot of respect for him. I know how hard it is. I've been in that position. He's doing a great job and it's going to be fun for years to come, hopefully. But no, I wouldn't prefer that. I'd prefer if the guys in our division didn't have good quarterbacks. It would be better for us."