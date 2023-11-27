NFL stats and records, Week 12: Eagles' Jalen Hurts breaks Cam Newton mark; Bills' Josh Allen ties one

10) Kyren Williams returns, dominates same Cardinals team he last faced

Williams made his return from injured reserve in Week 12 and did so with a bang, totaling 204 yards from scrimmage and finding the end zone twice in a 37-14 win over the Cardinals.

Williams became the first player in NFL history with at least 140 yards rushing, six catches, 60-plus receiving yards and multiple receiving touchdowns in a single game.

This was not the 23-year-old running back's first time going off against the Cardinals. In fact, his most recent game played prior to his ankle injury was also against Arizona.

Williams had 158 rushing yards in Week 6 during a 26-9 win against Arizona.

Williams is the first player in NFL history to play in consecutive games against the same opponent and have 150-plus scrimmage yards in each of them.