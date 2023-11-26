Around the NFL

Chiefs' Travis Kelce becomes fastest tight end to reach 11,000 yards

Published: Nov 26, 2023 at 05:40 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

From winning a second Super Bowl to Saturday Night Live to Taylor Swift mania, it keeps coming up Travis Kelce in 2023.

Kelce added some history to his calendar on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs star reached 11,000 career receiving yards, becoming the fourth and fastest tight end to do so.

Kelce's 27-yard catch in the second quarter of the Chiefs' Week 12 game against the Las Vegas Raiders put him past the milestone mark. He did it in his 154th game, making him the fastest in NFL chronicle to hit 11K. Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez was the previous standard bearer at 191 games.

Kelce needed just 15 yards to hit 11,000 coming into the game.

Kelce was already fourth all time in receiving yards among tight ends and one of four TEs with 10,000 yards. He's edged closer to Antonio Gates (11,841 yards), who he can realistically surpass in 2024. Jason Witten is No. 2 all time at 13,036 yards and Gonzalez is atop the list at 15,127 yards.

An eight-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, Kelce continues to pad his Hall of Fame resume and make his case as perhaps the greatest tight end of all time. The 34-year-old is already also in the top four in career receptions and receiving yards for a tight end, holds the record for most 100-yard receiving games for a TE and is on his way to an eighth 1,000-yard season. No other tight end has more than four.

Sunday marked another milestone for Kelce amid a year for the ages.

