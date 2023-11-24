What We Learned

2023 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Dolphins' win over Jets on Black Friday

Published: Nov 24, 2023 at 06:11 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 8-3-0
New York Jets
New York Jets
2023 · 4-7-0


The Dolphins are leaving MetLife Stadium with an easy win against the Jets on the NFL's first-ever game on Black Friday.


﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ threw for 243 yards and with one touchdown and two interceptions in this division showdown, while ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Tim Boyle﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ -- making his first start for the Jets -- could not get off the ground, throwing two interceptions -- including a pick-six off a Hail Mary attempt to end the first half.


The Dolphins' defense also totaled seven sacks on the day in an dominant performance.


Around The NFL will have more on the Dolphins' win shortly.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Thanksgiving Day games

Jordan Love and the Packers kicked off a Thanksgiving tripleheader with a win over the Lions. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott followed that up with a rout of the rival Commanders.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 11 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 11 game of the 2023 season.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Eagles' win over Chiefs on Monday night

In a Super Bowl LVII rematch, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs went down to the wire once again. This time around, though, it was the Eagles who prevailed as Jalen Hurts and the Philly D came up big late to rally past the Chiefs, 21-17. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The Texans found a way to win on a day when C.J. Stroud didn't match his usual form. Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Ravens' win over Bengals on Thursday night

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens emerged victorious from an AFC North showdown with the Bengals on Thursday 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 10: What We Learned from Broncos' win over Bills on Monday night

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos rallied for a nail-biting victory over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 10: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 10: What We Learned from Bears' win over the Panthers on Thursday night

Behind a trio of field goals and a touchdown by former Panther D'Onta Foreman, the Chicago Bears defeated Carolina 16-13 Thursday night.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Chargers' win over Jets on Monday 

In a game in which each offense struggled, the Chargers prevailed over the Jets thanks to the outstanding play of their defense and special teams on Monday night. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Sunday's games

With Travis Kelce quieted, Patrick Mahomes leaned on other receivers to help the Chiefs bounce back against the Dolphins in Germany. Around the NFL breaks down what you need to know from Sunday's action.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Steelers' win over Titans on Thursday night

Kenny Pickett hooked up with Diontae Johnson for the game-winning touchdown to rally past the Tennessee Titans, while Pittsburgh's D sealed the victory.