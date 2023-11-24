2023 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Dolphins' win over Jets on Black Friday





The Dolphins are leaving MetLife Stadium with an easy win against the Jets on the NFL's first-ever game on Black Friday.





﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ threw for 243 yards and with one touchdown and two interceptions in this division showdown, while ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Tim Boyle﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ -- making his first start for the Jets -- could not get off the ground, throwing two interceptions -- including a pick-six off a Hail Mary attempt to end the first half.





The Dolphins' defense also totaled seven sacks on the day in an dominant performance.





Around The NFL will have more on the Dolphins' win shortly.