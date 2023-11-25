Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips suffered torn Achilles in Black Friday win over Jets, will miss rest of season

It's a major blow for the 8-3 Dolphins, who currently sit in pole position for the AFC East and are looking to capture the division for the first time since 2008.

Phillips had formed a formidable edge-rushing duo with Bradley Chubb (six sacks) this season and is currently tied with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins for a team-leading 6.5 sacks.

He's also contributed 43 tackles, 11 quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss and an interception through eight games played.

In his absence, the Dolphins will have to lean more heavily on Andrew Van Ginkel and Emmanuel Ogbah, the latter of whom stepped up with 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble on Friday.

This summer will also be crucial for Phillips' future in Miami as he goes through recovery.