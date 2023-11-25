Around the NFL

Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips suffered torn Achilles in Black Friday win over Jets, will miss rest of season

Published: Nov 25, 2023 at 01:08 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The Dolphins' Black Friday win came at a cost.

An MRI confirmed that Miami edge rusher Jaelan Phillips suffered a season-ending torn Achilles during the team's 34-13 victory over the Jets, head coach Mike McDaniel announced Saturday.

To add insult to injury, the tear occurred near the end of a stellar performance by Phillips and the defense. Miami had the game well in hand, leading New York, 27-6, with just over nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Phillips went down immediately upon pushing off for his pass rush.

It's a major blow for the 8-3 Dolphins, who currently sit in pole position for the AFC East and are looking to capture the division for the first time since 2008.

Phillips had formed a formidable edge-rushing duo with Bradley Chubb (six sacks) this season and is currently tied with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins for a team-leading 6.5 sacks.

He's also contributed 43 tackles, 11 quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss and an interception through eight games played.

In his absence, the Dolphins will have to lean more heavily on Andrew Van Ginkel and Emmanuel Ogbah, the latter of whom stepped up with 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble on Friday.

This summer will also be crucial for Phillips' future in Miami as he goes through recovery.

The third-year pro will be eligible to have his fifth-year rookie option picked up in the offseason. The deadline for the Dolphins to do so passes on May 2.

