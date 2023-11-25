Dolphins dominate against struggling Jets on Black Friday, but still have plenty to prove

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- It is easiest to paint Jevon Holland's remarkable 99-yard interception and return for a touchdown of a Hail Mary attempt -- the Hell Mary. It was immediately dubbed by Jets fans who have seen more than enough -- as emblematic of the Jets' catastrophic season, and nobody would think that was a bad summary.

But the slaloming, will-he-or-won't-he return also says plenty about the Miami Dolphins and their 8-3 season, which has them, for at least two days, as the AFC’s top seed. As Holland picked his way up the field, he saw teammates making blocks -- Christian Wilkins among them.

"As soon as I see the ball in the air, everybody boxing out, I was thinking, 'I need that,'" Holland said. " Scoring on defense is huge."

It was especially huge because it essentially negated an interception of Tua Tagovailoa -- one minute before -- that was also returned for a touchdown, and was an apt reminder of what could make this team dangerous in the playoffs: Even on the occasions when their high flying offense stumbles even briefly, their defense is good enough to pick it up until the offense settles down. They had seven sacks and two interceptions, including Holland's gem, and held the Jets to 159 yards of total offense. In the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game, that was more than enough, with the Dolphins beating the Jets, 34-13.