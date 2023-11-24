NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- QB Taylor Heinicke (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Saints.
- WR Mack Hollins (ankle) ruled out
INJURIES
- CB Dane Jackson (concussion) will be ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Eagles, head coach Sean McDermott said on WGR550.
- CB Taron Johnson (concussion) has cleared concussion protocol, per McDermott.
- S Taylor Rapp (neck) will be ruled out, per McDermott.
INJURIES
- TE Hayden Hurst (concussion protocol) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Titans.
- LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) questionable
- OLB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) ruled out
- CB CJ Henderson (concussion) doubtful
- CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring) doubtful
- S Jeremy Chinn (quad) ruled out
INJURIES
- WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) will be ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Steelers, head coach Zac Taylor told reporters.
- CB Cam Taylor-Britt (quadricep) will be out.
INJURIES
- C Ryan Kelly (concussion) will be ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters.
- CB Julius Brents (quad) will be ruled out, per Steichen.
INJURIES
- CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring) is expected to be out Sunday, head coach Doug Pederson told reporters.
INJURIES
- WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) will play Sunday versus the Cardinals, head coach Sean McVay told reporters.
INJURIES
- RB De'Von Achane (knee) is not expected to play in Friday's game versus the Jets, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday morning on Good Morning Football, per sources.
SIGNINGS
- K Randy Bullock signed to active roster
- K Cade York signed to practice squad
INJURIES
- RB Eric Gray (calf) will practice Friday to determine whether he will be activated for Sunday, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters.
- WR Darius Slayton (neck) will not practice, and he is a game-time decision, per Daboll.
- T Evan Neal (ankle) will miss Sunday's game, per Daboll.
- DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring) will not practice, and he is a game-time decision, per Daboll.
INJURIES
- WR Allen Lazard will be a healthy scratch for today's game versus the Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
- OL Mekhi Becton (ankle) will be inactive for today's game.
ROSTER CUTS
- DE Derek Barnett is being waived, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- WR George Pickens (shin) is good to go for Sunday's game versus the Bengals, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
- S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) will be out Sunday, per Pelissero
INJURIES
- S George Odum suffered a torn biceps in Thursday's game and will have surgery that requires a two-to-four month recovery, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
COACHING NEWS
- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio has been fired, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer has also been fired, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.