News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 24

Published: Nov 24, 2023 at 12:36 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Atlanta Falcons
2023 · 4-6-0

INJURIES

Buffalo Bills
2023 · 6-5-0

INJURIES

  • CB Dane Jackson (concussion) will be ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Eagles, head coach Sean McDermott said on WGR550.
  • CB Taron Johnson (concussion) has cleared concussion protocol, per McDermott.
  • S Taylor Rapp (neck) will be ruled out, per McDermott.
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 1-9-0

INJURIES

Cincinnati Bengals
2023 · 5-5-0

INJURIES

  • WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) will be ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Steelers, head coach Zac Taylor told reporters.
  • CB Cam Taylor-Britt (quadricep) will be out.
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 5-5-0

INJURIES

  • Ryan Kelly (concussion) will be ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters.
  • CB Julius Brents (quad) will be ruled out, per Steichen.
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 7-3-0

INJURIES

  • CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring) is expected to be out Sunday, head coach Doug Pederson told reporters.
Los Angeles Rams
2023 · 4-6-0

INJURIES

  • WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) will play Sunday versus the Cardinals, head coach Sean McVay told reporters.
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 7-3-0

INJURIES

  • RB De'Von Achane (knee) is not expected to play in Friday's game versus the Jets, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday morning on Good Morning Football, per sources.
New York Giants
2023 · 3-8-0

SIGNINGS


INJURIES

  • RB Eric Gray (calf) will practice Friday to determine whether he will be activated for Sunday, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters.
  • WR Darius Slayton (neck) will not practice, and he is a game-time decision, per Daboll.
  • T Evan Neal (ankle) will miss Sunday's game, per Daboll.
  • DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring) will not practice, and he is a game-time decision, per Daboll.
New York Jets
2023 · 4-6-0

INJURIES

  • WR Allen Lazard will be a healthy scratch for today's game versus the Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
  • OL Mekhi Becton (ankle) will be inactive for today's game.
Philadelphia Eagles
2023 · 9-1-0

ROSTER CUTS

  • DE Derek Barnett is being waived, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 6-4-0

INJURIES

  • WR George Pickens (shin) is good to go for Sunday's game versus the Bengals, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
  • Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) will be out Sunday, per Pelissero
San Francisco 49ers
2023 · 8-3-0

INJURIES

  • S George Odum suffered a torn biceps in Thursday's game and will have surgery that requires a two-to-four month recovery, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Washington Commanders
2023 · 4-8-0

COACHING NEWS

  • Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio has been fired, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer has also been fired, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

