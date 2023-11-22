NFL QB Index, Week 12: Brock Purdy vaults back into top 10; Jared Goff slips

2023 stats: 10 games | 59.7 pct | 2,331 pass yds | 6.9 ypa | 16 pass TD | 10 INT | 182 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 6 fumbles





They haven't been perfect by any means, but Love is slowly starting to string together some promising outings. The numbers look better than the tape, sure, but what mattered most to me was how Love delivered in the final two quarters of the win over the Chargers, since that has typically been the time when he makes his worst mistakes. Instead of throwing a crushing interception or two, Love was able to operate Matt LaFleur's offense in an efficient, controlled manner, throwing the Packers to a couple of first downs before tossing a beauty of a touchdown pass to Christian Watson in the back corner of the end zone. And when Green Bay most needed him to make a play, Love dropped back, planted his back foot at the 34-yard line, sprung forward and lofted the ball over a desperately retreating Michael Davis for a touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs. Sometimes, it just takes one of these types of performances to push a young passer to the next stage in his development. We'll see if that's the case for Love.