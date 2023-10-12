NFL QB Index, Week 6: Jalen Hurts soars to No. 1; Brock Purdy knocking on door of top five

2023 stats: 5 games | 71.7 pct | 1,614 pass yds | 9.7 ypa | 11 pass TD | 5 INT | 21 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 5 fumbles





The win over the Giants certainly wasn’t a blemish-free performance. An under-pressure Tagovailoa flicked an errant pass, resulting in a Bobby Okereke interception, and an earlier pass into traffic along the goal line resulted in a deflection and a Jason Pinnock pick-six. Otherwise, though, Tagovailoa remained the conductor of a high-flying offense that didn’t need him to do too much, but certainly didn’t mind his scoring production. Tagovailoa operates this offense with the goal of getting the ball in the hands of its playmakers and letting them run, but what was most impressive was how quickly he’s getting through his progressions to find the open target. On his 69-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill, Tagovailoa first scanned the left side of the field, realized none of his options would be open, and quickly shifted to the right, lofting a beautiful pass to Hill, who did the rest with his elite speed. Tagovailoa did something similar on his first touchdown pass, but with a scramble to the left added in. He’s not quite the best quarterback in the NFL right now -- not after two weeks with some miscues -- but he’s still deserving of a place in the upper tier.