Packers CB Jaire Alexander after Monday loss: 'The defense has to not give up any touchdowns'

Love has thrown six interceptions in the past three games after avoiding one in the first two tilts. In the past three tilts, the Packers QB has generated a 57.7 passer rating. Only Mac Jones' 55.4 is worse over that span.

"It's tough. We had a lot of opportunities," Love conceded after the loss, per the team's official website. "We didn't do enough. I didn't do enough."

With Aaron Jones missing action, the Packers' offense is an amalgam of inefficient runs, Love heaving deep prayers that (mostly) fall incomplete, and the QB forcing balls into traffic. Nothing is easy for head coach Matt LaFleur's offense right now.

The early bye week may be good for the Packers as they attempt to stay in range of a playoff spot. LaFleur must take the week off to self-reflect on what he can expect from his young QB and how to build the offense to accentuate that moving forward.

"Obviously searching for a little bit of answers right now," LaFleur said. "I think this week will give us an opportunity to kind of go back and -- you know, I thought we did that over the mini-bye -- but we've got to find something to get us going, to jump-start us."