Around the NFL

Raiders' Maxx Crosby on game-breaking night vs. Packers: 'This is what I was born to do'

Published: Oct 10, 2023 at 01:12 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

On a quiet night with points at a premium, the Raiders depended on Maxx Crosby and their defense to score a 17-13 win over the Packers on Monday night.

Crosby wreaked havoc on a battered Green Bay offensive line, forcing quarterback Jordan Love into an increasingly jumpy mindset while tallying five tackles (four for loss), four pressures, three run stuffs and a sack to lead Las Vegas to victory during the defense's best performance of the season.

"Consistency," Josh McDaniel said in his postgame news conference when asked about what he saw from Crosby. "Maxx does it every day with his effort, his work. How much he cares about every little detail relative to the football team, his teammates, his body, practice. He gives it everything he has every single time he's out there, and never comes off the field, as you know. Tremendous leadership."

Related Links

The Raiders had been a scrappy bunch, but not an overperforming one a month into the season. The unit entered Monday's game ranked 23rd in points surrendered with eight touchdowns given up through the air and an average of 134.3 rushing yards allowed per game.

Crosby knew the narrative coming in. He recognized a prime-time contest as the perfect stage to put on a story-changing show.

"I would say we did that," he told ESPN's Lisa Salters. "This is what I do all year round. I love it. It's everything in me. This is what I was born to do. It was great getting a win for the fans, back here in the stadium, man, there's literally nothing better."

Even though the Packers tried to scheme Crosby into silence, either directing Love's pocket away from the pass rusher's side or impeding him with a double team, the two-time Pro Bowler still announced his presence early and often.

His four QB pressures tied for the team lead with Malcolm Koonce, who benefited from the attention paid to Crosby before exiting the game with a knee injury. And his four tackles for loss were made all the more impressive by the fact that the rest of Las Vegas combined for just one.

It was Crosby's 19th career game with multiple tackles for loss, second most in the NFL since 2019 behind only the Steelers' T.J. Watt (21), per NFL Research.

Crosby, who now has four more sacks than any other teammate, delivered his fifth of the season at a crucial time. The Packers had scored on consecutive second-half drives and were again in Raiders territory, trailing, 17-13, when Crosby's takedown of Love moved them back 7 yards to the 47. It halted momentum, and when Love tried to get it all back on the next play, a poor pass ended up tipped and in the hands of Robert Spillane for the linebacker's second pick of the day.

"I take it personal," Crosby told Salters about how he works around teams game-planning for him. "Everything I do. I always got to go above and beyond to prove my worth. Every single day I come out here, I'm trying to prove a point."

With his point emphatically made, other Raiders followed his lead.

The response came most notably defending the pass. Love entered with six touchdowns and no interceptions on the road, while Las Vegas had only managed one interception during September. It flipped the script -- first on the abovementioned Spillane picks, and then again when Amik Robertson ended the game on an end-zone pick with under a minute remaining.

Robertson's heroics became necessary after the Raiders chose to kick a 52-yard field goal on fourth-and-2 at the two-minute warning. Daniel Carlson missed, and Green Bay received the ball near midfield needing a TD to win.

Even though the defense bent as it had occasionally during the night, allowing the Packers a pair of first downs to reach the Las Vegas 35-yard line, it ultimately did what good units do and delivered a dagger.

As the Raiders still search for their rhythm on offense, Crosby and Co. have afforded a chance to find it one game below .500 rather than three.

"As a defense, like I said, we take it personal," Crosby said. "Everyone has talked about our defense being the weak link. So, I take it personal, the guys take it personal, we keep getting better and better every single day. I think we're putting that together. We've got a lot of room to improve, but I think we're off to a good start."

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Raiders' win over Packers on Monday night

For the first time since Week 1, the Raiders claimed a victory, emerging from a hard-fought battle against the Green Bay Packers with a 17-13 win.
news

Week 5 Monday inactives: Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders

The official inactives for Monday Night Football: Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders
news

Packers RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) to be inactive vs. Raiders

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones will miss his third game of the season due to a nagging hamstring injury, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson to seek multiple opinions on injured hamstring

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson will seek multiple medical opinions on his injured hamstring, coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Raiders WR Davante Adams (shoulder) expected to play Monday night vs. Packers

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (shoulder) is expected to play in Monday's Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Ja'Marr Chase: Bengals offense took 'a step closer to who we really are' in Arizona

The Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase connection flourished for the Bengals in Week 5 and it has Cincinnati looking forward to getting its season on track after a slow start. 
news

Colts' Jonathan Taylor returns to game action after injury, extension, notices shift in RB market

With a new multi-year deal in hand, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor was on the field in the 23-16 Week 5 win over the Titans. Taylor, who inked a $42M extension on Saturday, said his deal represents a step forward for the running back market.
news

Kyle Juszczyk: Brock Purdy 'deserves more respect' after 49ers' blowout win over Cowboys

﻿Brock Purdy﻿ torched Dallas on Sunday night in a 42-10 victory, the most lopsided result in the history of the 49ers-Cowboys rivalry. The second-year QB went 17-of-24 passing with four TDs, took just one sack and didn't turn the ball over.
news

Jets players back OC Nathaniel Hackett in win over Broncos: 'Getting this win for him was very huge'

Leading up to Sunday's game in Denver, New York Jets coaches and players brushed aside the motivation provided by Broncos coach Sean Payton's offseason comments calling out OC Nathaniel Hackett. However, it was clear the players and club were seething underneath.
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson suffers Grade 3 AC joint sprain, to miss one month or more 

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to miss a month or more after suffering a Grade 3 AC joint sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.