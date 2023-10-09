Around the NFL

Ja'Marr Chase: Bengals offense took 'a step closer to who we really are' in Arizona

Published: Oct 09, 2023 at 09:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

After stumbling out of the gate in 2023, the Cincinnati Bengals looked closer to the version we've become used to seeing on Sunday with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase spearheading an explosive attack.

In the 34-20 win in Arizona, Chase set a franchise record with 15 catches, going for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

"We've taken a step closer to who we really are," Chase said after the victory, via the team's official website. "We keep facing adversity this year. It's not going to be an easy season and right now we just keep taking it step by step into next week."

Chase became only the fifth player since 1950 with 15-plus receptions and three receiving TDs in a game -- joining HOF Steve Largent, HOF Jerry Rice, Jimmy Smith, and ﻿Tyler Lockett﻿.

Related Links

With Burrow looking more like himself after the lingering calf injury from training camp, the Bengals offense found a groove against Arizona, including a 63-yard touchdown bomb to Chase.

The star wideout believes with Burrow rounding into form, the Bengals can put the early-season struggles in the rear-view.

"It shows us who we really are," Chase said of their play Sunday. "We already knew what we were capable of from the jump. We've definitely faced adversity from the jump, and right now we're just getting that wagon going again and moving forward."

Sunday marked Burrow's first game of 2023 with 300-plus passing yards, 3 TDs or a 100-plus passer rating.

Burrow said Sunday's win felt like the 2022 victory in New Orleans after Cincy got off to a 2-3 start to the season. That win over the Saints sent Cincy to a 10-1 streak to close the season.

"This kind of feels like last year in New Orleans a little bit," the QB said. "It means nothing, like I said earlier, it means nothing if you don't go out there and build on it. We're going to celebrate tonight, but get back out there and work tomorrow."

The road gets more treacherous for the Bengals moving forward with a Week 6 game against Seattle. Cincy then comes out of a Week 7 bye with games against San Francisco, Buffalo, Houston and Baltimore.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Raiders WR Davante Adams (shoulder) expected to play Monday night vs. Packers

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (shoulder) is expected to play in Monday's Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Colts' Jonathan Taylor returns to game action after injury, extension, notices shift in RB market

With a new multi-year deal in hand, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor was on the field in the 23-16 Week 5 win over the Titans. Taylor, who inked a $42M extension on Saturday, said his deal represents a step forward for the running back market.
news

Kyle Juszczyk: Brock Purdy 'deserves more respect' after 49ers' blowout win over Cowboys

﻿Brock Purdy﻿ torched Dallas on Sunday night in a 42-10 victory, the most lopsided result in the history of the 49ers-Cowboys rivalry. The second-year QB went 17-of-24 passing with four TDs, took just one sack and didn't turn the ball over.
news

Jets players back OC Nathaniel Hackett in win over Broncos: 'Getting this win for him was very huge'

Leading up to Sunday's game in Denver, New York Jets coaches and players brushed aside the motivation provided by Broncos coach Sean Payton's offseason comments calling out OC Nathaniel Hackett. However, it was clear the players and club were seething underneath.
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson suffers Grade 3 AC joint sprain, to miss one month or more 

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to miss a month or more after suffering a Grade 3 AC joint sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
news

Dak Prescott on Cowboys' 42-10 loss to 49ers: 'Most humbling game I've ever been a part of'

﻿Dak Prescott﻿ had his finger stepped on during his Dallas Cowboys' lopsided loss Sunday night to the San Francisco 49ers. It was his pride that came away worse for the wear. 
news

Eagles' Nick Sirianni on 'huge' QB sneak to end first half: I have 'confidence in the play that nobody likes that we run'

Nick Sirianni rolled the dice and went for it from the 1-yard line with two seconds to go in the first half. The play was a Jalen Hurts sneak. And, as usual, it wasn't stopped. 
news

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looking to 'start all over' after second straight blowout loss

After enduring another blowout loss on Sunday, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said the team is looking to "start all over" after five games into a season.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Packers-Raiders on Monday night

NFL.com's Brenna White breaks down four things to watch for when the Green Bay Packers face the Las Vegas Raiders on "Monday Night Football."
news

Bills LB Matt Milano likely out for season with broken leg, knee injury

Bills linebacker Matt Milano suffered a fractured leg against the Jaguars and is also feared to have a season-ending knee injury, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.