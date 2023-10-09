NFL stats and records, Week 5: Dolphins continue to light up scoreboard, climb record books 

4) ﻿De'Von Achane not slowing down

Not to be outdone, fellow speedster Achane had a 76-yard touchdown run, bringing his career total to seven touchdowns in just four games.

Achane is the second player in NFL history, and the only player in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) to score at least seven touchdowns in his first four career games. The other to do so was Giants fullback Bill Paschal, who had eight touchdowns in the first four games of the 1943 season.

That 76-yard scamper was the second rushing touchdown of at least 60 yards in Achane's (young) career, which is already tied for the most rushing touchdowns of 60-plus yards in Dolphins history.