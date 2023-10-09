NFL stats and records, Week 5: Dolphins continue to light up scoreboard, climb record books 

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments from Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
1) Dolphins have a new nickname
As far as nicknames go, "The Greatest Show on Surf" is one of the better ones.
That name proved especially apparent in Week 5, as the 2023 Dolphins broke an NFL record for offensive yards through five games (previously held by the 2000 "Greatest Show on Turf" Rams).
Miami has 2,568 total yards of offense in 2023, over 500 more than the second-place Eagles (2,022).
2) Tua Tagovailoa nudges Dolphins legend aside
Tagovailoa threw two interceptions against the Giants in Week 5, but he also racked up 308 passing yards and led the Dolphins to a 31-16 win. Through five games, Tagovailoa leads the NFL with 1,614 passing yards.
Tagovailoa is the first player in Dolphins history with at least 1,600 passing yards in the team's first five games of the season, breaking Dan Marino's franchise record of 1,574 set in 1994.
3) Tyreek Hill goes from zero to 60 for the 19th time
The primary recipient of Tagoaviloa's passes was Hill, who finished with eight catches for 181 yards – including a 69-yard touchdown.
That was the 19th touchdown of at least 60 yards in Hill's career, which ties Lance Alworth for the fifth-most in NFL history – trailing DeSean Jackson, Jerry Rice, Devin Hester, and Bobby Mitchell.
This was also the 14th game of Hill's career in which he totaled at least 150 receiving yards, tied with Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson for the third-most such games in a player's first eight career seasons and trailing Hall of Famers Lance Alworth (17) and Jerry Rice (16).
4) De'Von Achane not slowing down
Not to be outdone, fellow speedster Achane had a 76-yard touchdown run, bringing his career total to seven touchdowns in just four games.
Achane is the second player in NFL history, and the only player in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) to score at least seven touchdowns in his first four career games. The other to do so was Giants fullback Bill Paschal, who had eight touchdowns in the first four games of the 1943 season.
That 76-yard scamper was the second rushing touchdown of at least 60 yards in Achane's (young) career, which is already tied for the most rushing touchdowns of 60-plus yards in Dolphins history.
Achane has gone over 100 rushing yards and found the end zone on the ground in each of his last three games, tied for the second-longest streak by a rookie since the 1970 merger. Only Hall of Famer Franco Harris (six games in 1972) had a longer streak.
5) TD streak going strong for CMC
The 49ers dominated their age-old rival on Sunday Night Football, and while Christian McCaffrey had his worst game statistically of 2023 (he lost a fumble for the first time since 2018 -- which also happened to come against the Cowboys), he still found the end zone in the 42-10 blowout.
This was McCaffrey's 14th consecutive game with a scrimmage touchdown, tied with Emmitt Smith for the fourth-longest streak in NFL history. McCaffrey trails Hall of Fame running backs Lenny Moore, O.J. Simpson, and John Riggins, who all scored in 15 consecutive games.
6) Ja'Marr Chase notches another TD hat trick
He's always open … and he proved it again this week. Chase entered Week 5 with zero touchdowns on the season, and the Bengals as a whole had just three offensive touchdowns through four games.
Chase matched that total himself in Week 5 against the Cardinals, finishing with 15 receptions, 192 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
It was the second game of Chase's career in which he recorded at least 10 receptions, 150 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns (also Week 17, 2021 against the Chiefs).
Only one player since 1950 has recorded more games in their career meeting the 10-150-3 criteria: the G.O.A.T. Jerry Rice, who had three such games in his 20-year career.
Chase also set a franchise single-game record with 15 receptions, breaking Carl Pickens' mark of 13 set in 1998 against the Steelers.
7) C.J. Stroud's rookie campaign still interception-less
The Texans fell to 2-3 after a close loss to the Falcons in Week 5, but their rookie quarterback has certainly continued to make Texans fans proud.
Stroud has now thrown 186 passes in his NFL career and has yet to be intercepted. That is an NFL record for most consecutive pass attempts without getting picked to begin a career, breaking Dak Prescott's record of 176 set in 2016.
Prescott led the Cowboys to the playoffs and won the Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2016, two feats Stroud would love to add to his resume.
The Texans quarterback is also the first player in the Super Bowl era with zero interceptions in each of his first five career starts (minimum 30 pass attempts in each start).
8) Alvin Kamara runs to top of Saints record books
Kamara had one of the strangest stat lines in recent memory in his season debut last week, catching 13 passes for just 33 yards.
This week he got back to what Saints fans are accustomed to: scoring touchdowns.
Kamara's 2-yard rushing touchdown against the Patriots was his 73rd career score, passing Marques Colston for the most touchdowns in Saints history.
Research shoutouts: Jack Andrade (@RealJackAndrade), Tony Holzman-Escareno (@FrontOfficeNFL), Michelle Magdziuk (@BallBlastEm), Blake Warye (@bwaryeofblake)