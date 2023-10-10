2023 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Raiders' win over Packers on Monday night

Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders got back to winning on Monday night.
For the first time since Week 1, the Raiders claimed a victory, emerging from a hard-fought battle against the Green Bay Packers with a 17-13 win.
Las Vegas clinched the game with an Amik Robertson interception -- the Raiders' third of the game.
Not only did the Raiders snap a three-game losing streak, but they broke an eight-game skid against the Packers, earning their first win over Green Bay since 1987.
