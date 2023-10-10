What We Learned

2023 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Raiders' win over Packers on Monday night

Published: Oct 09, 2023 at 11:12 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2023 · 2-3-0
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2023 · 2-3-0

FULL BOX SCORE


Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders got back to winning on Monday night.

For the first time since Week 1, the Raiders claimed a victory, emerging from a hard-fought battle against the Green Bay Packers with a 17-13 win.

Las Vegas clinched the game with an Amik Robertson interception -- the Raiders' third of the game.

Not only did the Raiders snap a three-game losing streak, but they broke an eight-game skid against the Packers, earning their first win over Green Bay since 1987.

Around the NFL will have more from Nick Shook shortly.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 5 action. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Bears' win over Commanders on Thursday night

The Bears built a 24-point halftime lead and then held on to defeat the Commanders for their first win of the season thanks to the connection of Justin Fields and DJ Moore.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Seahawks' win over Giants on Monday night

Bolstered by rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon and a ferocious rush, the Seattle Seahawks defense held the New York Giants in check for a win on Monday Night Football.

news

2023 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 4 action. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Lions' win over Packers on Thursday night

David Montgomery and the Lions got out to a big lead and held on to defeat the rival Packers on Thursday night. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from Monday night doubleheader 

The Eagles kicked off a Week 3 Monday night doubleheader with a defensive showcase, smothering the Buccaneers to improve to 3-0. Joe Burrow and the Bengals capped off the night with a win over the Rams. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 3 action. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Giants on Thursday night

An all-star offensive cast of Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Brock Purdy all had contributions as their defense dominated en route to the 49ers defeating the Giants on Thursday night. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Monday night doubleheader 

The Saints kicked off Monday's doubleheader with a win over the Panthers to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2013. Then the Steelers wrapped up the evening with a win over the rival Browns.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 2 action. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Eagles' win over Vikings on Thursday night

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles offense bounced back in big fashion Thursday night -- thanks in large part to a slew of Minnesota Vikings turnovers -- en route to a prime-time victory.