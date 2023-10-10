Raiders WR Davante Adams 'glad' to beat Packers in first game against former team

With the Packers tossing a ton of coverage at Adams, the star wideout didn't have an explosive game but did add three key grabs on the second-half touchdown drive that gave Vegas the victory.

Adams generated the Raiders' longest pass play of the game, a 21-yarder off a slant when he got lined up against Green Bay edge rusher ﻿Preston Smith﻿. It was a play that reminded Packers coach Matt LaFleur of the type of mismatches Adams can provide an offense.

"Yeah, that's happened a lot when Davante was playing for us: You put a receiver in the slot -- you get 'penny,' or five bigs on the field, and a lot of times that 'backer has to walk and you're playing quarters coverage and that's what happens," LaFleur said. "Whether it's right or wrong, it's obviously not the most advantageous for us, so whether we can get a check and get out of that look for us, but credit to them. They schemed it up, they knew what to do when we put that personnel in the game, and I can remember games when we did that to teams.

"That just happens sometimes, but obviously want to have better answers than that."

Adams noted that, despite the win, the Raiders' offense still isn't "looking the way we want to look." But it's better to figure those issues out after a win rather than a loss.

As for the shoulder, Adams said he's getting healthier.