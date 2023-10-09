Around the NFL

Packers RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) to be inactive vs. Raiders

Published: Oct 09, 2023 at 03:54 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones will miss his third game of the season due to a nagging hamstring injury.

Jones will be inactive for Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per a source informed of the situation.

Related Links

Jones suffered the injury in Week 1’s win after generating 127 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 11 touches against the Bears. The 28-year-old missed the next two games. He returned to the lineup in Week 5's Thursday night loss to Detroit but played sparingly, seeing just 20 snaps and toting the ball five times for 18 yards with one reception for -4 yards.

Despite the elongated layoff between games, Jones will once again be on the shelf as the Packers attempt to get back in the win column. With Jones out, Green Bay's running game has struggled. Starter AJ Dillon has averaged just 2.7 yards per carry on 44 totes through four games.

The Packers also on Monday announced running back Patrick Taylor had been signed to the active roster from Green Bay's practice squad.

On the defensive side of the ball, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported that Jaire Alexander (back) is expected to play, while Eric Stokes (foot) is not.

Related Content

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson to seek multiple opinions on injured hamstring

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson will seek multiple medical opinions on his injured hamstring, coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Raiders WR Davante Adams (shoulder) expected to play Monday night vs. Packers

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (shoulder) is expected to play in Monday's Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Ja'Marr Chase: Bengals offense took 'a step closer to who we really are' in Arizona

The Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase connection flourished for the Bengals in Week 5 and it has Cincinnati looking forward to getting its season on track after a slow start. 
news

Colts' Jonathan Taylor returns to game action after injury, extension, notices shift in RB market

With a new multi-year deal in hand, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor was on the field in the 23-16 Week 5 win over the Titans. Taylor, who inked a $42M extension on Saturday, said his deal represents a step forward for the running back market.
news

Kyle Juszczyk: Brock Purdy 'deserves more respect' after 49ers' blowout win over Cowboys

﻿Brock Purdy﻿ torched Dallas on Sunday night in a 42-10 victory, the most lopsided result in the history of the 49ers-Cowboys rivalry. The second-year QB went 17-of-24 passing with four TDs, took just one sack and didn't turn the ball over.
news

Jets players back OC Nathaniel Hackett in win over Broncos: 'Getting this win for him was very huge'

Leading up to Sunday's game in Denver, New York Jets coaches and players brushed aside the motivation provided by Broncos coach Sean Payton's offseason comments calling out OC Nathaniel Hackett. However, it was clear the players and club were seething underneath.
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson suffers Grade 3 AC joint sprain, to miss one month or more 

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to miss a month or more after suffering a Grade 3 AC joint sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
news

Dak Prescott on Cowboys' 42-10 loss to 49ers: 'Most humbling game I've ever been a part of'

﻿Dak Prescott﻿ had his finger stepped on during his Dallas Cowboys' lopsided loss Sunday night to the San Francisco 49ers. It was his pride that came away worse for the wear. 
news

Eagles' Nick Sirianni on 'huge' QB sneak to end first half: I have 'confidence in the play that nobody likes that we run'

Nick Sirianni rolled the dice and went for it from the 1-yard line with two seconds to go in the first half. The play was a Jalen Hurts sneak. And, as usual, it wasn't stopped. 
news

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looking to 'start all over' after second straight blowout loss

After enduring another blowout loss on Sunday, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said the team is looking to "start all over" after five games into a season.