Packers RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) to be inactive vs. Raiders

Jones suffered the injury in Week 1’s win after generating 127 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 11 touches against the Bears. The 28-year-old missed the next two games. He returned to the lineup in Week 5's Thursday night loss to Detroit but played sparingly, seeing just 20 snaps and toting the ball five times for 18 yards with one reception for -4 yards.

Despite the elongated layoff between games, Jones will once again be on the shelf as the Packers attempt to get back in the win column. With Jones out, Green Bay's running game has struggled. Starter AJ Dillon has averaged just 2.7 yards per carry on 44 totes through four games.

The Packers also on Monday announced running back Patrick Taylor had been signed to the active roster from Green Bay's practice squad.