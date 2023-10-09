Raiders WR Davante Adams (shoulder) expected to play Monday night vs. Packers

Jimmy Garoppolo will be back for the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, and he'll have his top target, too.
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, who is questionable with a shoulder injury, is expected to play against his old squad, the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per a source.
Adams was listed as questionable after logging a limited practice on Saturday. However, he hadn't practiced Thursday or Friday. Adams has yet to miss a game for the Raiders since joining the Silver and Black in 2022 after he was traded to Las Vegas by Green Bay.
Through four games, Adams is the Raiders' leader in receptions (33), receiving yards (397) and touchdown catches (three). Jakobi Meyers is the only other Raider to have caught a touchdown, with a pair of TDs in Week 1.
Garoppolo, who's set to start after missing Week 4 with a concussion, will no doubt be happy to have Adams, who's playing against the Packers for the first time.
Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, the Raiders (1-3) will have their All-Pro wideout against the Packers (2-2).