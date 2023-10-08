2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Packers-Raiders on Monday night





Since 1990, the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders have faced off eight times, and the Packers have gone a perfect 8-0.

The Raiders will look to snap that streak on Monday Night Football, along with the overall three-game skid they enter the night on.

Jordan Love and the Packers are on the road this week and looking to recuperate from an ugly loss at home to the Detroit Lions in Week 4. The woes of the Packers' offense were on full display, with Love throwing two interceptions and the team amassing just 230 yards of offense. Now, facing off against the last-place team in the AFC West, the Packers are looking to get right and vault above .500.

Jimmy Garoppolo returns to the field after missing last week due to a concussion. Josh McDaniels started rookie Aidan O’Connell in Garoppolo’s place against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4, and it almost paid off, but Raiders ultimately fell to their division rival, 24-17. Green Bay’s arrival this Monday night hands Davante Adams a chance to exact revenge against his old team (if he plays), but if Adams can’t go, Jakobi Meyers can renew his electric connection with Jimmy G.





Here are four things to watch for when the Packers visit the Raiders on Monday night:



