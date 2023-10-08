2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Packers-Raiders on Monday night

- WHERE: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
- WHEN: 8:15 p.m. ET | ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, NFL+
Since 1990, the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders have faced off eight times, and the Packers have gone a perfect 8-0.
The Raiders will look to snap that streak on Monday Night Football, along with the overall three-game skid they enter the night on.
Jordan Love and the Packers are on the road this week and looking to recuperate from an ugly loss at home to the Detroit Lions in Week 4. The woes of the Packers' offense were on full display, with Love throwing two interceptions and the team amassing just 230 yards of offense. Now, facing off against the last-place team in the AFC West, the Packers are looking to get right and vault above .500.
Jimmy Garoppolo returns to the field after missing last week due to a concussion. Josh McDaniels started rookie Aidan O’Connell in Garoppolo’s place against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4, and it almost paid off, but Raiders ultimately fell to their division rival, 24-17. Green Bay’s arrival this Monday night hands Davante Adams a chance to exact revenge against his old team (if he plays), but if Adams can’t go, Jakobi Meyers can renew his electric connection with Jimmy G.
Here are four things to watch for when the Packers visit the Raiders on Monday night:
- Jordan Love looking to dust off last week’s loss. Love fought it out against Detriot in Week 4, but with two ugly interceptions, the Packers ended the night as the Lions’ prey. However, this week, Love should have a little more time in the pocket to make reads, as the Raiders have the NFL’s lowest QB pressure rate in 2023 (30.9 %), according to NFL Research. Love has a solid -- and finally healthy -- receiving corps to rely on. Christian Watson made his debut last week after dealing with a hamstring injury and recorded two receptions for 25 yards and one touchdown. If Watson is still on a snap count or isn’t ready for an increased workload, Love will lean heavily on Romeo Doubs. The second-year WR currently leads Green Bay’s offense with 20 receptions for 224 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.
- Aaron Jones, Josh Jacobs look to get right on Monday night. After missing two weeks due to a hamstring injury, Jones is coming off a disappointing performance in Week 4 (five carries for 18 yards). If Jones (questionable to play) is able to suit up, he'll look to remind everyone of his Pro Bowl form. Meanwhile, Jacobs has been out on the field for the Raiders since Week 1 and has played a versatile role on this Vegas offense. So far this season, Jacobs has more receiving yards (173) than rushing yards (166). Going up against a Packers defense that is 30th in rushing yards allowed, last year’s rushing champ could be poised for a big game.
- Davante Adams’ revenge game, or will it be Jakobi Meyers as WR1? If active, Adams will suit up against his former team for the first time since he was traded to Las Vegas in 2022. However, Adams did not participate in practice until Saturday due to a shoulder injury and is questionable to play. If Adams is not well enough to give it a go, then it will be up to Meyers to step up. Meyers started off strong in Week 1 with nine receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Since then his production has slipped a little -- he has nine combined catches in two other games and missed Week 2 due to a concussion. Adam's availability would greatly benefit Las Vegas, of course. Adams is coming off back-to-back franchise records seasons (1,553 yards in 2021 for Green Bay and 1,516 yards in 2022 for Las Vegas) and is off to another hot start with 33 receptions, 397 yards and three TDs in four games this year. While the “who” is still to be determined, the “what” for the Raiders is clear: They need their receiving corps to show out Monday night.
- Jimmy G returns as Raiders look to break losing streak. Last week, the Raiders brought out rookie Aidan O’Connell as their starter under center against the Chargers. O’Connell showed promise, completing 24 of 39 passes for 238 yards. But he also threw a backbreaking red-zone interception. This week, Jimmy Garoppolo is back after clearing concussion protocol, gearing up for yet another prime-time matchup. In his career as a starter, Garoppolo is 41-19 with the 10th-highest win percentage (.683) in the NFL since 1970, according to NFL Research. At the same time, Garoppolo is 1-2 with Las Vegas while completing 28 of 44 passes for 709 yards, five TDs and six INTs.