Around the NFL

Packers' Aaron Jones (hamstring), Christian Watson (hamstring) questionable for Sunday vs. Saints

Published: Sep 22, 2023 at 03:49 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Green Bay's attempt to move to 2-1 this weekend may happen without a few key players in the fold.

Running back ﻿Aaron Jones﻿ (hamstring), receiver ﻿Christian Watson﻿ (hamstring), tackle ﻿David Bakhtiari﻿ (knee), edge rusher ﻿Lukas Van Ness﻿ (elbow) and cornerback ﻿Jaire Alexander﻿ (back) are all questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, coach Matt LaFleur said Friday. Guard ﻿Elgton Jenkins﻿ (knee) and safety ﻿Zayne Anderson﻿ (hamstring) will not play, LaFleur said.

Related Links

Alexander was a late addition to the injury report, appearing Friday with his back ailment. Bakhtiari, meanwhile, did not play in Green Bay's Week 2 loss to Atlanta, and has been listed with a combination of veteran rest and a knee ailment during the week.

Each of the players listed as questionable plays an important role in Green Bay's operation. Alexander is the Packers' top corner, Jones is the top running back, and Bakhtiari mans the left side of the offensive line, protecting quarterback ﻿Jordan Love﻿, who hasn't been able to target Watson because the receiver hasn't played in a regular-season game this season.

Green Bay will hope to receive positive news on the status of at least a few of these players prior to gametime Sunday against a 2-0 Saints team that isn't quite as banged up entering Week 3.

Related Content

news

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion) questionable for Sunday's game vs. Broncos

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was a limited participant in Friday's practice, is considered questionable to play against the Broncos as he remains in concussion protocol.
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) to miss second straight game

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler will be sidelined for a second straight game due to an ankle injury as he was ruled out on Friday for Sunday's Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings
news

Niners sign head coach Kyle Shanahan, general manager John Lynch to multi-year extensions

The 49ers announced Friday that they have signed head Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch to multi-year extensions.
news

QB Anthony Richardson (concussion) out, Gardner Minshew to start for Colts vs. Ravens 

Indianapolis Colts quarterback ﻿Anthony Richardson﻿ is not practicing Friday, putting backup ﻿Gardner Minshew﻿ in line to start Sunday versus the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on balancing workload for RB D'Andre Swift: 'We're going to ride the hot hand' 

D'Andre Swift played 58 snaps in Week 2, third-most in his career, and his 31 touches were his second-most in a game. The question for the oft-injured back is whether that sort of workload is sustainable.
news

Saints rookie RB Kendre Miller expected to make season debut Sunday: 'It just feels good to be back'

New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller is expected to make his season debut Sunday against the Green Bay Packers after missing the first two weeks due to a hamstring injury.
news

Kyle Shanahan: Brock Purdy's career night in 49ers' win over Giants 'definitely wasn't his best game'

Despite facing manic blitzes from Wink Martindale's defense, 49ers QB Brock Purdy finished 25-of-37 passing with  a career-high 310 yards and two touchdowns for a 111.3 passer rating.
news

Daniel Jones on Giants' woeful first-half starts: 'We have to find a way to figure that out'

The New York Giants have been down by double digits in each of the three contests to open the 2023 season. "Yes, it's not what we're trying to do, so we have to find a way to figure that out," quarterback Daniel Jones said following Thursday's 30-12 loss to the Niners.
news

YAC monster Deebo Samuel not 'awful' in return to form during 49ers' Thursday night win

Having characterized his 2022 season as "awful," 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was just the opposite of that on Thursday night, as he keyed San Francisco's win over New York with a classic performance. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Giants on Thursday night

An all-star offensive cast of Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Brock Purdy all had contributions as their defense dominated en route to the 49ers defeating the Giants on Thursday night. 