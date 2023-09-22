Packers' Aaron Jones (hamstring), Christian Watson (hamstring) questionable for Sunday vs. Saints

Green Bay's attempt to move to 2-1 this weekend may happen without a few key players in the fold.
Running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), receiver Christian Watson (hamstring), tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), edge rusher Lukas Van Ness (elbow) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (back) are all questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, coach Matt LaFleur said Friday. Guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) and safety Zayne Anderson (hamstring) will not play, LaFleur said.
Alexander was a late addition to the injury report, appearing Friday with his back ailment. Bakhtiari, meanwhile, did not play in Green Bay's Week 2 loss to Atlanta, and has been listed with a combination of veteran rest and a knee ailment during the week.
Each of the players listed as questionable plays an important role in Green Bay's operation. Alexander is the Packers' top corner, Jones is the top running back, and Bakhtiari mans the left side of the offensive line, protecting quarterback Jordan Love, who hasn't been able to target Watson because the receiver hasn't played in a regular-season game this season.
Green Bay will hope to receive positive news on the status of at least a few of these players prior to gametime Sunday against a 2-0 Saints team that isn't quite as banged up entering Week 3.