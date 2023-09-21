Fantasy football 2023 Week 3 sleepers: Rookie receivers for the win!

A couple of weeks ago, the narrative around the Rams’ passing game was that Matthew Stafford was trying to figure out how to reach these kids. Two weeks into the season, the new narrative is that maybe we didn’t give the Rams enough credit. They surged in the second half to pull away from the Seahawks. Then they gave the 49ers' defense all it could handle in the first half of Week 2. Puka Nacua is getting the headlines, but none of it happens without Stafford dealing from the pocket.





He’s thrown for 300 yards in back-to-back weeks and gets to take aim at Cincinnati. The Bengals are coming off a loss to Baltimore in which they allowed Lamar Jackson to throw for 237 yards and two touchdowns. There’s also concern about Joe Burrow’s calf injury. If he’s limited or can’t play, that would put a bigger onus on the defense to make plays. Stafford should be more heavily rostered and is gaining steam as a fringe QB1 option.