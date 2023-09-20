Around the NFL

Rams trading running back Cam Akers to Vikings

Published: Sep 20, 2023 at 06:44 PM
Nick Shook

The Rams and Cam Akers are parting ways.

Los Angeles is sending Akers to Minnesota via trade, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per sources. The Vikings will send a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick to the Rams in exchange for Akers and a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick, the teams announced later.

Akers' time in Los Angeles was tumultuous to say the least. The former second-round pick began his career by averaging 4.3 yards per carry as a rookie in 2020, then played in just one regular-season game in 2021 due to an Achilles injury suffered during offseason activities. The fact he returned at all that season remains a remarkable achievement, but after winning a Super Bowl with Los Angeles, Akers became displeased with his role in the Rams offense in 2022, requesting a trade and stepping away from the team while awaiting a decision on his fate.

Los Angeles decided to keep Akers, welcoming him back to the team following the trade deadline. He went on to post some of the best games of his career down the stretch in 2022, but failed to sustain that momentum through 2023. Backup Kyren Williams outperformed Akers in Los Angeles' season-opening win over Seattle, and with Akers sensing he'd lose snaps to Williams in the weeks ahead, a chasm developed between coach Sean McVay's staff and the running back. McVay decided to play Week 2 without Akers, making him a healthy scratch for the Rams' eventual loss to the 49ers, all but sealing his fate in Los Angeles.

Akers heads to Minnesota with the hopes of finding a more prominent role in Kevin O'Connell's offense. The Vikings have gained just 69 yards on the ground in two games with a backfield led by Alexander Mattison, and could use the help of another hard-running back.

Akers will attempt to fill such a role with Minnesota after officially closing the book on his tenure in Los Angeles.

