NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 3

I had Kirk Cousins as a sit last week on the road against a tough Eagles defense. Boy, was I wrong. Cousins went off for 28.56 fantasy points -- good enough to be the QB2 last week. I will not be making the same mistake twice. Cousins is one of two QBs (along with Tua Tagovailoa) to throw for more than 700 yards in the first two weeks. He’s tied for the league-lead with six passing touchdowns (alongside Jordan Love). And now he gets the Chargers, who have allowed the most passing yards in the league (666) thus far. Cousins -- at home, in what projects as one of the highest-scoring games of the week -- needs to be in your starting lineup.