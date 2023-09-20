NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 3

The Texans' offensive line is extremely banged up, with four starters missing Week 2 action, and that has been dragging down Dameon Pierce. As noted by NFL Network researcher LaQuan Jones, the Houston line has a 56.8 run-blocking grade from PFF -- that is not good. It’s led to Pierce totaling just 82 yards in the first two games of the season. Moreover, the preseason hype over Pierce’s involvement in the passing game has yet to materialize, as he has just four catches for 13 yards on six targets. I don’t expect things to change this week against the Jaguars, who have allowed just 93 rushing yards to running backs so far this season (on a mere 3.1 yards per carry). Unfortunately, you have to sit Pierce until we see better results.